When George Paton met with the press after the NFL trade deadline, he made some intriguing remarks about the state and future of the Broncos.

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Denver Broncos GM George Paton made a total of four trades — two transactions to add players to the roster and two dealing players away. The most significant move was trading Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for their second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After the deadline, Paton held court for with local media to answer questions relative to the blockbuster Miller trade and the Broncos' other moves.

One thing to keep in mind, when listening to a football executive or coach, the information gleaned therefrom must be filtered through a 'GM-speak' prism. Obviously, they can't be completely honest, and 'coach speak' is a way of sidestepping the truth and playing politics so as to avoid creating internal issues or telegraphing tactics to opponents.

However, there were several revelations Paton made on Tuesday that were noteworthy. Here are the three biggest takeaways, not really involving the Miller trade and its factors, that I gleaned from it.

Doubling Down on Fangio

Vic Fangio and his coaching staff have a knack for throwing others under the bus before even approaching the acceptance of accountability for what is going on around them. Still, part of leadership is holding yourself accountable as much as doing so with others below you in the chain of command.

Paton's value on leadership is obvious, but he has to show that accountability is also essential. For now, Paton is doubling down on Fangio as head coach as transparently 'GM-speakish' as it seems.

“I just want to say one of the reasons I took this job was because of Vic Fangio. It hasn’t been easy this year with Vic," Paton said. "We’ve had a lot of adversity to overcome. The thing I like about Vic [is] he’s stayed the course and he has not flinched. It’s kept everyone in this building even keel. Vic just works. I’m really proud of the way he’s gone through this. I’ve been around others that have folded, and the building is up and down, but Vic is very steady. Again, we’ve suffered a lot of different things and he’s stayed the course. We are 4-4. It feels like we’re 1-7, but we are 4-4 and we’re right in the thick of it.”

During his presser, Paton spoke on leadership several times, touching on the vacuum that'll be created by Miller's absence and how to replace that. Paton also highlighted the leadership of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, safety Justin Simmons, and others.

Much like the first two points, prioritizing leadership is another foundation of Paton as a general manager. On Tuesday, he remarked about how often he talks with players, which isn't always common among general managers.

When you're the man in charge, and you know what's going on at the player level, you're in a better position to do what's right for them and the team. However, there is one point on the leadership topic that is currently absent from the Broncos right now.

This is a leadership void with the coaching staff and it's one that Paton needs to get out in front of before it becomes an issue with the players. The issue? Accountability — or a lack thereof.

Valuing Broncos' Core Players

It was well reported prior to the trade deadline that multiple teams were calling about different Broncos — beyond just the moves Paton made. Nothing materialized because he had a specific value on the players in question and wouldn't accept anything less to move on from them.

This was even the case with Miller and rookie cornerback Kary Vincent, Jr., but Paton ended up getting the value he felt was fair in return.

“We talked to a lot of teams. We talked to everyone," Paton said. "We had teams call on some of our other players, but they just didn’t make sense. We like those players, so it had to be something significant for us to make a move.”

There were many calls involving multiple players, but trading someone just for the sake of making a trade isn't beneficial to a team. You want a GM that values players and stays true to it because it's an issue that can spread like wildfire.

Players want to feel valued, and if you, as a general manager, destroy that, it will make things more complicated when it comes to bringing in outside players. Word gets around.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Draft-Day Flexibility is Paramount

This is something that Paton has spoken about multiple times since the Broncos hired him. He likes to have an abundance of draft picks because it creates flexibility in what he can do to build the roster.

For example, Paton can use the picks acquired via trading Miller and Vincent to help acquire players from other teams, move up or down the draft board, or even help attain additional assets in a future draft.

“It gives us a lot of flexibility," Paton said. "We have 11 picks in this draft, so we love it. It gives us the flexibility to go get a player. It gives us flexibility to move up in the draft [or] move back. We really can do whatever we want. That’s what you always want to do going into a draft. We like where we’re at.”

This was an issue under preview GM John Elway as the Broncos often found themselves stuck in terms of draft capital. As a result, Denver didn't have many available options, which led to Elway 'reaching' at times during his front-office tenure as the lead decision-maker.

It's a good sign that Paton values having those options, which is a foundation for how he wants to be known as a general manager. In his first draft, it started right away with the Broncos trading up in Round 2 to select North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, but before that, the team offered to move down in Round 1 before Paton ultimately opted to stay put and take Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Having that kind of flexibility has led to the additions of linebackers Jonas Griffith and Kenny Young, cornerback Mike Ford, and rush linebacker Stephen Weatherly — all of whom have helped this team in some fashion despite the 4-4 record. With Denver needing a franchise quarterback, keeping its options open and stockpiling picks was a must for the team's direction.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!