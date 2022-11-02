Like it or loathe it, Denver Broncos GM George Paton undoubtedly has a clear vision of how he wants to build a complete roster, which led to Tuesday's deadline decision to trade Bradley Chubb away to the Miami Dolphins.

Opinions will vary on whether Paton had always intended to trade Chubb, irrespective of the teams’ currently less-than-stellar 3-5 record. Even with the Broncos hanging just in there after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, Paton felt that climbing back into the first round of the 2023 draft was of primary importance.

“We would have made this trade regardless,” Paton said on Tuesday. “We just felt the value was too good, we believe in our young depth, and we believe in our defense. Moving forward, we have other holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball. We would have made this trade regardless.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Make no bones about it; trading away a productive team captain will always require a great deal of confidence in the players who will be tasked with filling the vacuum. That being said, Paton also opted to add even more depth by swapping mid-round picks with the New York Jets for versatile pass rusher Jacob Martin.

The Broncos also got the added bonus of landing talented running back Chase Edmonds for good measure, but above all else, Paton seems bent on sticking to his long-term team-building mission.

“The draft value we received was significant. We just felt it was too good to pass up at the end of the day, and it's no secret, we need picks,” Paton said. “It's going to help us continue to build our football team, but one thing is for certain, our goals, our expectations, they do not change. We want to win, and we believe we can win. More importantly, want to sustain success and it's going to help us continue to build this football team moving forward. Not lost on the busy day, we added two players and we're excited to welcome running back Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins and outside linebacker Jacob Martin from the Jets.”

Dealing Chubb away was a more complex decision than perhaps meets the eye, especially with interior defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones in line for a new contract. Something had to give, and after testing the waters with Chubb’s representatives, Paton clearly felt that there simply wasn't enough meat left on the bone.

“I'm not going to get into any negotiations,” Paton said. “We had discussions with Bradley and his representatives, and I'll just leave it at that.”

While Paton remained fairly guarded against not getting into controversial territory over Chubb's departure, he was pretty short and sweet about how committed he will be to keeping Jones around.

“He is one of our core players, [and] we want him on here a long time,” Paton said. “We'll just leave it at that.”

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!