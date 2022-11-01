Examining Whether Broncos GM Deserves Being on Hot Seat

Going into the final game before the bye, there was a lot of talk that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired if the team didn't get a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Broncos came away with a 21-17 win, in which they played better in the second half than in the first half (even if it wasn't great overall), and Hackett kept the play-calling simpler.

Of course, while a win settles down the talk about the Broncos needing a new head coach, it remains to be seen how Hackett fares after the team returns from the Week 9 bye.

But it hasn't just been Hackett that has been put under scrutiny. Some Broncos fans are doing the same thing to general manager George Paton.

It's true that not everything has gone according to plan for the 2022 season, but does that mean that Paton has to take the fall as much as Hackett would, should the Broncos not play better after the bye week?

While there's a good argument to be made that Hackett may be in over his head, there's nothing to indicate that Paton is. That's the main reason why getting rid of Paton after just two seasons would be a mistake.

Not every move Paton has made has worked out perfectly, but for the most part, he has shown he can make good personnel decisions, such as finding quality players in the earlier rounds of the draft and minimizing risk when it comes to free-agent signings.

Furthermore, if you go around making changes year after year, or after just two years, you risk doing more harm than good in the long run. We can look to other examples elsewhere of teams that kept switching out general managers and head coaches, only to discover that a quick switch didn't lead to immediate changes.

The Cleveland Browns under owner Jimmy Haslam are the perfect example. The Browns have made changes, year after year, in the front office and on the coaching staff. And what exactly have those constant changes yielded the Browns?

Answer: A 54-113-1 overall record in 11 seasons with just one playoff trip, that coming in 2020. That playoff trip came with Andrew Berry as general manager and Kevin Stefanski as head coach, both of whom are still with the team.

And while Berry and Stefanski haven't had Deshaun Watson on the field because of a lengthy suspension, those who would push for a quick fix have no guarantee that firing both men would do anything to make the Browns better in the future.

This doesn't mean that Paton is destined to become a great general manager, but it does mean that you shouldn't give him the hook after just two seasons. This is particularly true when he's shown he can do good things in the front office, even if not everything has gone right.

In the coming days, I'm going to talk about some of the criticisms that have been levied against Paton and what we should examine when it comes to what may be his thought process. From there, we'll talk about what Paton needs to do during the rest of the season to get the Broncos into a better position.

I'll also examine where Paton has done his best work thus far and why that could lead to better days ahead, as long as he gets a continued chance to build the roster.

