Broncos Starter Releases Statement on 'End of My Season'

The termitic injury bug has claimed yet another Denver Broncos victim.

Confirming media reports, Broncos starting right guard Graham Glasgow will miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign after fracturing his ankle amid Sunday's upset victory at Dallas.

"I’m extremely frustrated and saddened that this is the end of the season for me," Glasgow said Monday in a statement released via Twitter. "With that being said, I know I’ll come back better and stronger than ever for next season. I appreciate all the well wishes and am grateful for all the support I’ve gotten."

He added: "For now, I’m gonna focus on being the best teammate I can be and be a resource for the room."

Glasgow sustained the injury on the final play of the first half in Denver's 30-16 defeat when he got rolled up near the line of scrimmage. The 29-year-old was carted off the field with his leg immobilized in an air cast.

“He’ll be out for a while," head coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

Signed to a four-year, $44 million contract in 2020, Glasgow made 13 starts last season and seven this season, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 41 OG among 76 qualifiers as of this writing. He drew solid marks for his pass protection (70.1) but struggled in run blocking (59.1) across 384 offensive snaps.

With a potential out in his deal — $3.1 million of Glasgow's $8.4 million salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed next March, per Spotrac — it's fair to wonder whether the former Lion has taken his last snap in an orange-and-blue uniform.

Going forward, the Broncos will start third-round rookie Quinn Meinerz in Glasgow's stead. Meinerz performed admirably against the Cowboys, helping pave the way to a 190-yard afternoon on the ground, with fellow rookie running back Javonte Williams eclipsing the century mark (111) for the first time as a pro.

"He's ready," Fangio said of Meinerz on Monday.

