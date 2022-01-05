Broncos Named Free-Agent Landing Spot for Panthers OLB Haason Reddick

The calendar has turned to 2022, and the focus is now on the Denver Broncos' impending offseason. Eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth consecutive year, the Broncos enter a crucial period under soon-to-be sophomore general manager George Paton, who may or may not overhaul both the team's coaching staff and its roster in the months ahead.

As it pertains to the latter, the club's free agency plans already are being plotted by outside prognosticators. Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe, for example, connected Denver to Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Haason Reddick, who's set to hit the open market in March.

"The Broncos traded away Von Miller ahead of him reaching free agency this offseason," Wolfe wrote on Jan. 2. "However, they do not have a clear succession plan in place when it comes to their outside linebacker group. Reddick would certainly offer them a huge upgrade. He would be the leader of Denver’s pass rush and allow the Broncos to move other players around to find the right fit on different downs."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Reddick is a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, who experienced a late-blooming 2020 breakout —12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles — before taking his talents to Carolina. The Temple product, playing on a one-year prove-it deal, has continued performing at a high level, totaling 11 sacks and 18 quarterback hits through 15 starts.

Spotrac.com projects that Reddick, 27, will earn a five-year, $76.8 million pact in unrestricted free agency, making him the NFL's 12th-highest-paid outside 'backer at $15.3 million annually.

The Broncos will have roughly $50 million in 2022 salary-cap space with which to work and a possible opening along the edge with current starting OLB Malik Reed scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

However, Paton could just as easily bring back Reed for a fraction of Reddick's cost, platooning him with Jonathon Cooper opposite Bradley Chubb, who'll be playing on the final (fifth) season of his rookie contract.

And if Paton chooses to fire incumbent head coach Vic Fangio, the prospect of landing Reddick becomes even bleaker.

"The issue with this landing spot for Reddick is the potential of an impending coaching change," wrote Rolfe. "Heading into Week 17, PFN’s NFL Insider and Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline reported that Dan Quinn could be in line to replace Vic Fangio. That would likely see the Broncos switch to more of a 4-3 style, which would not suit Reddick’s skill set. If Denver sticks with Fangio or decides to go with a 3-4 scheme, Reddick would be a nice fit in this defense."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!