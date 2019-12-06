Should the Broncos Shut Down Von Miller for the Year?

The Denver Broncos’ 2019 season has not gone according to plan. With issues still persisting along the offensive line, the Joe Flacco acquisition being an absolute flub, and the ups and downs that are to be expected in a coaching regime change that brings about new schemes, this team was more likely to be a team trying to find itself, as opposed to finding itself in the playoffs come the end of the season.

According to PlayoffStatus.com and USA Today, the Broncos have less than a 1% chance of sneaking into the playoffs this season. In the words of Bluto from Animal House, “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Heck no! And it ain’t over now.”

That never-say-die attitude is great for the players and coaches, as they are fighting year-by-year to keep their jobs (sometimes game-by-game) to put out the best product they can every single game, but is that the best point of view for a front office to cultivate?

With games coming up on the road against the Division-leading Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, it is very likely the Broncos return home with at least one more loss if not two. It’s not that this Broncos team is putrid, but in reality, they have not shown the ability this season to be favored in these type of games. One loss will completely eliminate the Broncos, mathematically, from playoff contention while clinching the team’s third-straight losing season.

So what does a team have to play for that has been for all intents and purposes eliminated from the playoffs? Well, of course, these players and coaches are playing for their own livelihood, as putting out good tape now will likely lead to job security and a better chance at future profit.

This is the main reason 'tanking' will never truly be a thing from the coach and player perspective, nothing is guaranteed and they are doing what they can to maximize their earnings during their potentially limited window in the league.

While the players and coaches must be focused on the game-to-game operations, it is the job of the front office to take a wider view of a franchise. Instead of focusing on simply winning ‘next Sunday’, the front office and those in player personnel must ask 'What can be done to maximize the chances of winning not only right now, but going forward?'.

Many could argue this has been an issue of GM John Elway and his constant ‘win from now on’ rhetoric despite an obviously flawed roster, but the actions over the last few seasons point to more of a rebuild than anything being put out by public relations.

Sitting at 4-8 in a season that appears to be ‘over’ in terms of a chance at the Lombardi Trophy, the best thing the Broncos can do over the last quarter of the season is set themselves up to be as strong as possible heading into the 2020 season. Again, despite comments from players and coaches, this forward-thinking direction is being shown by actions in both the trade of Emmanuel Sanders, the shopping of Chris Harris, Jr. before the deadline, and the start of rookie quarterback Drew Lock. This team is in 'growth and evaluate' mode going forward.

This does not mean Denver should sit all the veterans and play all the youths. This team still needs stability and veteran leadership to continue to grow in the new schemes and evaluate the roster and players, as not much can be gleaned if the team simply throws out a heap of third-stringers.

However, any players that are older, have long-term value to the franchise, and have some bruises should be handled with care, if not completely wrapped in bubble wrap and put on the shelf for the rest of the season.

It was found out this past week that Broncos’ superstar defender Miller is dealing with a sprained MCL. He was a game-time decision last week, but was downgraded to ‘out’ prior to kickoff. It sounds like the same situation is very much possible this week against the Texans.

Just like any competitor, Miller wanted to be out there and was crushed when his 95-game start streak came to a close. Again, when players and coaches look more at the present, it is up to the front office to think about the future.

Given the concerning nature of any knee injury, especially for a soon-to-be 31-year-old star pass rusher, the Broncos would be wise to shut him down for the rest of the season. Why risk further damage that could, heaven forbid, impact Miller’s impact to be ready for the 2020 season other than a myopic view on the upcoming game and the remaining season?

With Miller set to cost over $25 million against the cap next season, the franchise would be bordering on negligence if the team put him out there if there were any chance of the injury worsening that could impact 2020.

With the team out of playoff contention, barring the most improbable set of circumstances, the best thing the team can do is to shut him down, and gear up for next year when not only Miller will be back, but also former fifth overall pick Bradley Chubb will return from his ACL injury suffered in Week 4 against the Jaguars.

Of course, not having Miller would make it harder for the Broncos to win any of their remaining games this season, but is that what matters in the long haul? Given the consistent flashes the rookies of Malik Reed and Justin Hollins have shown on the edge, as well as surprising midseason free-agent pickup Jeremiah Attaochu making an impact each and every week, it’s not like the Broncos will be pulling fans from the stands to line up at outside linebacker. The snaps can help the younger players gain valuable experience, while protecting one of the team’s most prized assets.

If Miller played on the offensive side of the ball, this very well be a different discussion. With how imperative it is for the Broncos to surround Lock with talent and give him the best chance to succeed with the offense down the stretch, even a chance to re-insert a player of Miller’s caliber might be worth holding off on placing him on the injured reserve list despite the MCL sprain. Alas, that is not the case.

With the Broncos’ chance of making the 2019 playoffs equivalent to a snowball’s chance in you-know-what, it is time to make the tough decision the player will not admit to, but is in the organization’s best interest. Instead of risking Miller’s knee to further injury and potentially impacting his ability to perform in 2020, the team must take the long-term view and shut him down for the season.

Lock will still be able to develop and show if he is worth going with as ‘the guy’ in 2020, the Broncos have intriguing young depth at the edge rusher position, and further helps the team get a jump start on their ‘evaluation’ phase prepping for the future. Rest up, heal that knee and all other dings and bruises to 110%, and let’s try again rejuvenated, rested, and fully healthy come 2020.

