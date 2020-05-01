Mile High Huddle
How Lloyd Cushenberry Helps the Broncos' Offensive Line Out of the Gates

Erick Trickel

This offseason was interesting for the Denver Broncos' offensive line. Broncos fans had so many concerns about the unit and until the draft, all the team did was sign a versatile interior lineman in Graham Glasgow, while watching starting center Connor McGovern depart in free agency. 

After that, word came out that Mike Munchak really liked 2019 carryover Patrick Morris and has for a while, so all signs pointed to Denver rolling with him as the starter. Obviously that changed with the draft as LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry fell to the 83rd overall pick, and the Broncos made him the second of three third-round selections.

There can be a discussion about Cushenberry and what Denver would have done if he hadn't fallen that far. Would the Broncos have pursued a different center, or continued to roll with Morris? It doesn't matter. Cushenberry was the pick. 

Denver got lucky that for the second year in a row, a talented offensive lineman fell to where they became a good value. If Cushenberry can follow in the steps of Dalton Risner, another player who fell that Denver landed on Day 2, the Broncos will be in good shape on the interior.

Cushenberry was a great pick for the Broncos and helped give them more options on their interior O-line, as Cushenberry does have the ability to play all three interior spots. Denver loves the versatility on their line, and he adds to it. 

A smart leader, Denver has a long-term answer if Cushenberry can develop. For more on what Cushenberry brings to the offense, check out the video above. 

