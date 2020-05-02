How DL McTelvin Agim Fits in Broncos' Defense in 2020

With the third and final pick of the Denver Broncos' third-round selections, the team bolstered the defensive line by adding an interior push. Arkansas' McTelvin Agim is a very good prospect as an interior pass rusher, but he does have some issues against the run and dealing with drive blocks.

Agim shares quite a few similarities with Dre’Mont Jones — not only in their respective play-style but also how they were used in college — which makes this an even more interesting pick.

At Arkansas, Agim was used quite a bit as a nose tackle where his speed and quickness caught centers off-guard. As a rookie in 2019, Jones played 61 snaps as a nose tackle, which was his third most-played position with the Broncos.

With Agim having a similar ability in how he wins from the nose tackle position, it gives Head Coach Vic Fangio a few options with the Broncos' looks on third-down. Denver has the pieces to really shut down offenses on third down and in obvious passing situations, but for sustained success there, they'll need both Jones and Agim to develop.

If this new third-round DL duo does develop, they can become an outstanding interior pass-rushing tandem.

One interesting tidbit with Agim was something his agent said prior to the draft, where he made the claim that of all the defensive linemen in the 2020 class, Agim would become the best pass rusher of the group at the next level.

Now that may have been grandstanding from the agent who had a vested interest in Agim going as high as possible in the draft, but the kid really does have the tools to pull it off. For a more in-depth look at Agim, check out the video above.

