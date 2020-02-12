Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Colts Have 'Legitimate Interest' in Broncos' DL Shelby Harris

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are facing an exodus. As exciting as it is to know that the Broncos have $61 million in cap space and a dozen draft picks to attack the offseason, the wet blanket is the sheer number of veteran starters the team has poised to hit unrestricted free agency. 

Among those free agents is defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Harris produced six sacks as a starter on Vic Fangio's D-line last year, while being among the league's leaders in batted passes (nine). 

According to a recent report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, that production has landed Harris squarely on the radar of the Indianapolis Colts. 

The Broncos are between a rock and a hard place with Harris, not only because of the likes of Derek Wolfe and Adam Gotsis also hitting free agency, but because Harris' value has skyrocketed. Harris might cost more to re-sign than the Broncos are willing to pay. 

According to Spotrac, Harris' market value is $11.7 million per year. As good as Harris has been at times for the Broncos, is he really worth that kind of money? 

"I want nothing more than to be back," Harris told KOA's Big Al and Jo Jo. "But at the end of the day, I realize it's a business—I'm 28. At the end of the day, I hate to say it, it is about the money. I hope the Broncos can come with it. I hope the Broncos can make a market-value offer. I would love to stay here. I'm not 24-25 where you're probably going to get a third contract."

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Don't get me wrong, Harris has a special knack for making a critical play when the chips are down in the clutch but he's far to inconsistent as both a run defender and pass rusher to command $11M/year. And yet, some team will be willing to pay him that money, and it could be the Colts. 

The Broncos are more likely to let the 29-year-old Harris walk and focus their efforts on getting Wolfe back in the fold. Wolfe was a consistent dominator last year, taking to Fangio's scheme like a duck to water. 

The only catch? Wolfe has an unfortunate penchant for ending up on injured reserve. 

We'll get our answers soon enough. The NFL free agency period opens up mid-March. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Must Avoid These Common NFL Mistakes When Building Around Drew Lock

The Broncos have Drew Lock on a cost-controlled contract but only for so long. Part of maximizing that window is avoiding common NFL pitfalls.

BobMorris

by

Onix LaFebre

Report: Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur on Michigan State's Radar for Head Coaching Vacancy

Could Pat Shurmur be heading back to coach his alma mater?

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Analytics Reveal why Broncos Fans Should Beware Alabama WR Henry Ruggs

Henry Ruggs III is one of the most popular picks among Broncos fans for the first round but digging into the analytics reveals a troubling insight.

Erick Trickel

by

Ringneck1

Denver Broncos Top-25 Big Board for 2020 NFL Draft

Nick Kendell reveals the top-25 draft prospects who best fit the Broncos' needs in 2020.

Nick Kendell

by

BeGoodBroncos

Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: What Upgrades are Coming Along the O-Line?

It's time to scrutinize the Broncos' O-line ahead of the 2020 free agency period and NFL Draft.

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Here's why Broncos Should Abstain From the Amari Cooper Free-Agent Sweepstakes

Amari Cooper is a very good NFL receiver but the Broncos would be wise to let another team pay him. Here's why.

KeithCummings

by

broncofan55555

As a Reid Disciple, Pat Shurmur Hatching a Plan for Broncos to Dethrone the Chiefs

Pat Shurmur is an Andy Reid disciple and knows what it'll take offensively to unseat the Chiefs atop the AFC West.

KeithCummings

by

Rideordiedbfan

Report: Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur Not Pursuing Michigan State HC Job

The Broncos are poised to keep their new offensive coordinator.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

How Broncos can Learn From Patriots' & Saints' Approach to Building Around a QB

The Broncos have Drew Lock on a cost-controlled contract for the next three years. How does the team maximize that opportunity?

BobMorris

by

Brainco

Rumor Mill: Broncos Have Talked to Bengals About Cost of Trading No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

John Elway is rumored to have checked in with the Bengals about what the cost of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft would cost. Here's why fans shouldn't take it seriously.

Chad Jensen

by

Tito5280