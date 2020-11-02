SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Inside Drew Lock's Emotional Halftime Locker Room Speech in Week 8

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos overcame the odds and a 21-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in Week 8. As home underdogs in consecutive games, the early returns at Empower Field at Mile High were not good. 

Embattled quarterback Drew Lock presided over yet another impotent stink-fest in the first half, with the Broncos offense producing more three-and-outs than first downs. Denver entered the half with just three points, two first downs, and 60 yards of total offense, while the Chargers romped with back-to-back touchdown drives to end the second quarter. 

Down 21-3 at the half, things looked grim for the Broncos. Many fans were calling for Lock to be benched, with even Denver's most famous insider advocating for head coach Vic Fangio to capitulate and insert backup Brett Rypien at the first sign of struggle in the third frame. 

With emotions running high in disappointment, the Broncos hit the locker room at half time, yelling, screaming, and pointing the finger. As a young leader of this team, Lock took it upon himself to stand up and address his teammates, taking ownership of his play and accountability for the offense. 

Coming out of the half, Fangio stuck with Lock, and while Justin Herbert put another touchdown on the board to open the third quarter, the Broncos continued to struggle in neutral. The dam finally broke, as running back Phillip Lindsay broke off a 55-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, giving the Broncos a spark. 

Lock still took some time getting in a groove, but as the Broncos' defense stiffened, the offense would go on a bender. Lock would lead three additional touchdown drives, all three of which culminated with scores off his right arm. With the clock at 0:00 and the Broncos down 30-24 on the Chargers' 1-yard line, Lock rolled right and hit rookie wideout KJ Hamler for the tying touchdown. 

Brandon McManus' extra point would complete the comeback as Lock and the Broncos shocked the world, including Broncos Country, with the 31-30 win. After the game, Lock let fans into his gut-check moment in the Broncos' locker room at halftime. 

"It was kind of déjà vu coming into that locker room again—all the yelling and screaming, offense isn’t playing well, blah blah blah," Lock recounted post-game. "I just got up in front of the offense and said, ‘Listen, it’s so easy for us to come in here and scream and yell and get mad and talk about what we’re doing bad. But we just need to man up and when the plays come our way, we need to make them, myself included. I’m not yelling at ya’ll, I’m honestly talking to myself right now—screaming at myself,’ and that’s exactly what we went out and did."

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Indeed, the Broncos' offense carried their fair share of the water in the second half, with Lock stepping up, along with Lindsay, Jerry Jeudy, DaeSean Hamilton, Noah Fant, Albert Okweugbunam, and Melvin Gordon. The offensive line, which had been floundering without position coach Mike Munchak on the sideline, galvanized and did a much better job of opening up holes on the ground and protecting Lock. 

Lock also did a better job of trusting his O-line and it paid dividends for the offense, which put up 28 points and 291 second-half yards. What's the lesson to extract? 

"There’s not going to be someone that makes me more mad than me being mad at myself, it will always be that way," Lock said post-game. "But I came in the locker room and when I gave that talk it all kind of just flushed out of me. Like, ‘Alright. I vocalized it. Like a therapy session, I said it and it’s good to go now.’ It’s been fun to keep this team together and we’ve got to keep doing it. We’ve got a good team that’s firing off right now coming up next week, so, we’ll just keep getting better.”

Lock's Week 2 injury that led to him missing two games and about a month of real time interrupted what modest momentum he and offensive coordinator Pat Shumur had built up in a severely truncated offseason with no preseason reps to hang their hat on and a limited training camp. With more time on task, it's not outside the bounds of the plausible to expect Lock and Shurmur to continue to gel and find a way to make some hay while the sun is shining. 

Sitting at 3-4 now, the sun is still very much shining on the Broncos. Winning three of their last four games, after starting 0-3, the Broncos have fought their way back into the AFC conversation, though there's still a long row left to hoe. 

"Maybe people had opinions on us based on six games with three different quarterbacks, multiple O-lines, guys on defense getting knocked out," Lock said. "I just think people love to make opinions and jump to them quick and I hope that we can keep proving them wrong.”

For just the fifth time in team history, the Broncos overcame a 21-point deficit to emerge victorious. Just two weeks ago, the Broncos overcame a nine-point spread to upset the New England Patriots with Lock becoming the youngest QB to ever win at Gillette Stadium. 

Trust the process. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (9)
No. 1-6
OrangeCrush42
OrangeCrush42

Well, the Drew Lock story is still alive! It was a close one, but if he can become more consistent we may yet see some chapters to this book after all...

Little John
Little John

Good going Lock I knew you and the team have it just stick in there you all can do it. We have a good time you just need time to grow and learn together. Go Broncos!!!!!

Little Phil
Little Phil

Did anyone else spot a look of subdued vindication on Drew Lock’s face, following the last-second game-winning touchdown?

Redemption.

Little Phil
Little Phil

What a game! Took 5 years off my life, but that last second was worth it!

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

I knew it all along...The Homer! Actually, after the pathetic first half, I thought Lock might get benched just as Elway was. Kudos to the olde fart for letting him roll...as that voice from the past said "we're fixin to find out" what Lock is made of...when u prove you can lead a massive comeback to a win, you've got the IT Factor and then some...and his Head Coach let him sink or swim...

RickyH
RickyH

Drew did what Elway did many many times. A comeback from way behind. Thats how Elway grew his legend. Elways first three years were atrocious. Lock is just starting and learning fast. I like him.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 8

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog LACvsDEN. Can the Broncos bounce back from an ugly loss and beat a resurgent Chargers?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

4 Key Takeaways From Broncos' 31-30 Comeback Win Over Chargers

The Broncos overcame a lackluster first-half showing and an 18-point deficit to beat the Chargers 31-30 in Week 8. What did we learn from this roller-coaster?

Lance Sanderson

by

ac64

Broncos vs. Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 7

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog KCvsDEN. Can the Broncos snap their nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs?

MHH Staff

by

CUBuffinTX

3 Reasons Why Broncos' Patience in Drew Lock Can't Extend Beyond 2020

Drew Lock has 10 games to prove he deserves 2021 and beyond. Here's why.

Erick Trickel

by

jwhite357

Elway Breaks Silence on Drew Lock's Slump, Offers Up Unique Perspective of a Hall-of-Fame QB

The Broncos' President of Football Operations and GM has been in Drew Lock's shoes and had some timely advice for his beleaguered young quarterback.

Chad Jensen

by

B Rad GQ

Fangio Puts Pat Shurmur, Drew Lock on Notice: Fix Broncos' Passing Offense

The Broncos' head coach was none-too-pleased with his team's passing offense coming out of Week 7's embarrassing loss to the Chiefs.

Chad Jensen

by

MileHiJ

Broncos Have to Face it: Pat Shurmur's Offensive Strategy Doesn't Fit Drew Lock

Pat Shurmur was supposed to shepherd Drew Lock through his second-year leap but instead has presided over an apparent regression. What' can be changed schematically to help the beleaguered quarterback?

Luke Patterson

by

Choibake

10 Winners, 4 Losers in Broncos' 31-30 Comeback Win Over Chargers

The Broncos beat the Chargers 31-30 in Week 8. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

Analytics Reveal Broncos Aren't Utilizing Pre-Snap Motion Nearly Enough

Pat Shurmur could really help out his embattled quarterback and young offense by implementing more pre-snap motion. The advanced analytics tell the tale.

Erick Trickel

by

Dick Hanky

Broncos Reveal Final Injury Report for Week 8 vs. Chargers

The Broncos updated their final injury report for Week 8 after testing clarified things for a few players who'd been in question.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos