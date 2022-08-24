Fans and analysts alike have been pining for more at the inside linebacker position in the Mile High City. The Denver Broncos had one established player in Josey Jewell and several unknown players rounding out the rest of the group entering training camp.

It was easy to see why fans hoped for more. Rest assured that the Broncos' coaches have a plan, and it may not be what you think, even with the injury to Jonas Griffith.

The Broncos are going to roll with the players that they have, especially since Griffith looks like a possible go for Week 1. Cutting of Joe Schobert really drives that home.

The reason for this was showing up in practices. First, the Broncos are comfortable starting Jewell and Griffith (when he returns). That could be as soon as Week 1. Both will prove to be capable starters this season.

Second, the Broncos are planning to use inside linebackers less and supplement those in-the-box options with safeties. It is important to consider that the NFL has changed from the days when the middle linebackers were the heart of the defense.

In today’s game, the pass is king. Since teams are passing more on all three downs, it makes sense to have someone playing who can cover. This occurred in camp more than once with Caden Sterns playing in the box.

The other interesting development was Denver's two backup edge rushers, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto, were playing on special teams practice heavily, and the former was playing on that unit all the way into the fourth quarter of the first preseason game. The Broncos are looking for ways to cover up their depth weakness at inside linebacker, a position that has often been used in special teams. Also, Browning is gifted enough to play a hybrid role if necessary, where he'd move from edge to off-ball in certain situations.

Combined with the talent at safety, it's easy to conclude that the Broncos will keep more safeties and fewer inside linebackers. Before Griffith’s injury, the Broncos were poised to go light at inside linebacker on cutdown day by keeping only four, and that looks to be their plan still. There was an outside scenario that the team could keep only three because of Browning’s versatility, but that's unlikely.

The Broncos would then use the practice squad like they did last season with the wide receivers as a ‘call up’ group. The fact is, the team had only three inside linebackers worthy of considerable playing time.

The Broncos would have little trouble moving players like Justin Strnad, Barrington Wade, and Kana’i Mauga to the practice squad and rotating through the call-up procedures that the practice squad rules allow on gameday. This still holds true with Strnad’s solid performance in the first preseason game.

The key to this new process would allow the Broncos to keep the better players at safety. Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, and Caden Sterns are a talented group, but behind them are players the team needs to keep around.

P.J. Locke played well in spots last year and is a good special teams player. He has looked very good in training camp and will be awarded more playing time. Delarrin Turner-Yell is a rookie that the team would like to hold onto, and he also has made some good plays in camp. Also, it would be unfair to discount J.R. Reed because of his special teams play.

Bottom Line

This is speculation based on training camp, and it stems from how the Broncos have been satisfied with the underwhelming depth at inside linebacker in recent years, and how the team utilized the practice squad for wide receivers last season.

That innovative approach worked to keep other positions of greater need stocked last season when that dreadful cutdown day arrived. It wouldn't be far-fetched to see the Broncos do it again with the inside linebacker group in 2022.

