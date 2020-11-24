SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

'It's a Possibility' Shelby Harris Will Return for Week 12 per Vic Fangio

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos have now gone three straight games without a single day-one starter on the defensive line. When the Broncos opened up against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, the D-line starters were Jurrell Casey (injured reserve), Mike Purcell (IR), and Shelby Harris (Reserve/COVID-19). 

Casey hasn't played since Week 2 and Purcell has now missed more games than he appeared in this season. Meanwhile, Harris has stayed healthy, relative to football injuries, but he came down with COVID-19 a few weeks back and has now missed three games as a result. None of this mentions rush linebacker Von Miller, who was placed on IR before the regular-season opener. 

Will Harris return for the Broncos' Week 12 home bout with the New Orleans Saints? 

“There’s a possibility, but not guaranteed," head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday. 

What's the latest from Broncos HQ? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Harris actually entered the NFL's COVID-19 protocol almost a week before he tested positive himself after he notified the Broncos that he'd been exposed to someone infected with the virus outside of team headquarters. Thinking of his team first, Harris made the unselfish decision to warn the team and it turned out to be the right one as he eventually tested positive after being in self-isolation for nearly a week. 

Had he not come clean, the Broncos would have been at risk for an outbreak. Considering also that Harris is in a contract year and has a vested interest in playing in as many games as possible and his selflessness is only magnified. 

Meanwhile, the Broncos have struggled to get by without him. While Fangio manufactured a solid front-seven performance in Atlanta, the Broncos' dam burst the following week in Vegas with the Raiders eclipsing 200 yards rushing. Derek Carr was not sacked. 

However, the Broncos' D-line bounced back with gusto in Week 11, limiting the Miami Dolphins to just 56 rushing yards and sacking Tua Tagovailoa a whopping six times. 

Dre'Mont Jones, DeMarcus Walker, and DeShawn Williams — the 'Big Ds' —have stepped up but there's no question the Broncos could use Harris back in the lineup as soon as possible. 

“For us to get six sacks and for our starting defensive linemen to have been out for a good bit of time—Casey has been out, I believe, since the second game, Mike [Purcell] has been out since game four or five, and Shelby has been out," Fangio said. "When you’re entire starting defensive line is out—obviously Von has been out—for us to come up with six sacks with all the guys that are in there and rotating in there, it speaks volumes to those guys and the fight they have and the determination and the good coverage on the back end.”

Hopefully, Fangio will know more with regard to Harris' prospects of emerging from the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol by Wednesday. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Dolphins Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog MIAvsDEN. Can the Broncos stop the slide and rebound at home?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Fangio Reveals Why Broncos' Running Game Looked So Different

Against the Dolphins, the Broncos' rushing attack looked like a completely different scheme than in the nine previous games. It turns out, it was.

Chad Jensen

by

Bronco Will 33

4 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 20-13 Upset Win Over Dolphins

The Broncos defied the oddsmakers and defeated the Dolphins with relative ease. What did we learn from Denver's complementary Week 11 performance?

Lance Sanderson

by

Scottydog123

Biggest Winners & Losers From Broncos' 20-13 Upset Win Over Dolphins Revealed

The Broncos upset the red-hot Dolphins in Week 11. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

Grapplerr87

Broncos at Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 10

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLV. Can the Broncos win their first away game in Las Vegas?

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Dolphins | Week 11 | Predictions & Picks

The Mile High Huddle staff predicts Broncos-Dolphins. Can the Broncos forestall a three-game skid?

MHH Staff

by

SpokaneBronco

Drew Lock Will Start for Broncos in Week 11 vs. Dolphins

The Broncos made their QB decision for Week 11.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

Fangio on Broncos' QB Situation: 'We’re Committed to Drew Lock'

Vic Fangio answered one of Broncos Country's burning questions following Denver's 37-12 loss to the Raiders in Week 10.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

New NFL Ownership Policy Could Have Major Impact on Broncos

The Pat Bowlen Trust may be forced to sell the team in the near future if current legal disputes aren't soon resolved.

Lance Sanderson

by

Lance Sanderson

Shurmur Provides Tone-Deaf Answer to How Phillip Lindsay Can be More Involved in Broncos' Offense

Pat Shurmur didn't sound like an offensive coordinator too concerned with Phillip Lindsay's abject lack of involvement.

Chad Jensen

by

rkoch