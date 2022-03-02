Ex-Pro Bowl QB Among Free Agents Broncos Could Sign

It's March 1, which means only 15 days remain until the official start of 2022 NFL free agency.

With $38 million in salary-cap space and holes to fill throughout the roster, the Denver Broncos are expected to be aggressive (but not reckless) on the open market. To quote general manager George Paton: "We really can do whatever we want."

While some of the available funds may go toward retaining in-house talent — such as running back Melvin Gordon or inside linebacker Josey Jewell, both impending unrestricted free agents — the Broncos undoubtedly will turn over every rock outside the walls of Dove Valley, efforting to restore the wayward franchise to prominence (read: the playoffs) under rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"We need to get better on offense and we need to score a lot more points," Paton said on Jan. 28. "We need to be more explosive and more exciting for our great fans. We also need to build around special teams and we don’t want to take a step back on defense."

To accomplish that goal, Denver must take a swing (or three) for the proverbial fence, shoring up as many areas as possible ahead of April's draft. This is not a time to be frugal or tepid; it's a time to dive into the free-agent pool, head-first.

So, without further ado, here are five veterans the Broncos should consider splurging on.

Cardinals EDGE Chandler Jones Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports One could argue that edge defender is the Broncos' biggest need outside of quarterback, and Jones is the best pass-rusher slated to hit the wire. The 32-year-old has recorded double-digit sacks in each season since 2015 (not counting his injury-ruined 2020 campaign) while also performing ably against the run. If signed, Jones would immediately start at outside linebacker opposite Bradley Chubb, providing a massive upgrade over Jonathon Cooper for first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Spotrac projected market value: $14.5 million annually. Packers ILB De'Vondre Campbell Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports Like Jones, Campbell is at the head of his free-agent class — the top off-ball linebacker available. Campbell earned 2021 first-team All-Pro honors following a breakout season in which he posted a career-high 146 tackles. He graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 2 LB among 87 qualifiers. In Denver, which has a major void aside ILB Baron Browning, Campbell would reunite with former Packers assistants Nathaniel Hackett and Justin Outten, now the Broncos' offensive coordinator. Spotrac projected market value: $6.2 million annually. Commanders OG Brandon Scherff Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports The five-time Pro Bowl lineman appears poised to escape Washington's clutches after two straight years playing under the franchise tag. Scherff would have to switch from right to left guard in Denver and injuries are always a concern — 22 missed games since 2018 — but he's one of the sport's premier guards when on the field. If healthy, Scherff would replace Dalton Risner and fortify both the Broncos' pass-protection and run-blocking. Spotrac projected market value: $12.9 million annually. Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Left guard is a weak link on the Broncos' offensive line. Center is another. Lloyd Cushenberry has proven to be decent at the pivot, but the club can do a lot better than the former third-round pick. Enter Jensen, who's played every game (4,466 snaps) for the Bucs since 2018. The 30-year-old, who earned his first-career Pro Bowl nod last season, overlapped with new Broncos OL coach Butch Barry in Tampa Bay and is a fit for Barry's wide-zone blocking scheme. Spotrac projected market value: $10 million annually. Saints QB Jameis Winston Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Disclaimer: the Broncos should pursue Winston if, and only if, they cannot land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson and the brain trust doesn't fully commit to Drew Lock for 2022. The former No. 1 overall draft choice made significant strides in New Orleans — a product of coaching, which might appeal to Hackett — though he has the same turnover and processing issues (and arm talent) as Lock. Nobody's idea of a long-term solution, Jameis nonetheless is a better bridge option than Teddy Bridgewater and likely could be had on a prove-it deal after tearing his ACL last Halloween. Low-risk, potential high-reward.

