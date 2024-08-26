Broncos' Stidham 'Very Disappointed' After Losing QB1 Competition
Jarrett Stidham aired his frustration over losing the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback competition, admitting he was "very disappointed" with the team's decision to crown first-round rookie Bo Nix over the sixth-year veteran.
"I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have no doubts about that, and it just didn’t shake out my way," Stidham said following Sunday's victory against the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason finale. "I know what kind of player I am, what kind of person I am. Like I said earlier, I’ll be ready to go if I need to be. Like I said, I have no doubts that I’m a starting-caliber quarterback in this league.”
Unlike Nix — named QB1 on Wednesday — Stidham suited up for Denver's final exhibition contest, a 38-12 blowout at Empower Field. He played the opening series, completing 2-of-4 passes for 28 yards, before giving way to Zach Wilson, who accounted for 273 total yards and three touchdowns.
A former Patriots draft pick and Raiders fill-in, Stidham signed a two-year, $10 million contract last offseason and started the final two games of the 2023 campaign. He was viewed as Russell Wilson's potential full-time successor until the Broncos traded for Wilson and drafted Nix in April, creating a three-man battle the latter ran away with.
“I think they know what I can do," Stidham told reporters Sunday. "I think I displayed that last year whenever I was asked to come in and play the last two games, throughout practice, throughout training camp, OTAs, the whole thing. At the end of the day, I’m going to go out there and do what I do. I’m confident in what I can do, and I’ll do whatever I can to help this team.”
Stidham's uninspiring preseason tape and low positional ceiling are compounded by a hefty price tag — a $7 million salary-cap hit for 2024, more than double that of Wilson's ($2.726 million).
However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton shot down the notion that finances will play a role in shaping the depth chart, suggesting all three QBs will crack the final, 53-man roster.
"We feel comfortable with those three quarterbacks," Payton said during his post-game press conference. "I think I have told you already, but I see the three of them making it.”
With Nix entrenched as Denver's future, the only question that now remains is: who will serve as his backup, Stidham or Wilson? The answer should come at the NFL's cutdown deadline on Tuesday, after which the Broncos will begin preparing for its Sept. 8 regular-season opener against Seattle.
“I feel like I have a very unique experience, playing behind—in my opinion—the best quarterback to ever play and seeing what that was like day-in and day-out, and being behind some other really, really good players and coaches as well," Stidham said Sunday. "Obviously I’m going to do whatever I can to help Bo get prepared. Obviously he’s never had a real season like this in the NFL. I’m going to help him whatever way I can, and then also be ready to go if I need to be. So [I’m] just ready for the season to get here.”
