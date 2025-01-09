Jarrett Stidham 'For Sure' Interested in Re-Signing with Broncos
Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, indicated he's open to re-signing with the team "whenever that time comes."
Emphasis on the latter.
“Yeah, for sure,’’ Stidham told The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. "I’ve really enjoyed my time (in Denver), but I really haven’t given it much thought. So we’ll see whenever that time comes."
Stidham, 28, joined the Broncos in 2023 on a two-year contract following stints in New England and Las Vegas. He primarily held a clipboard for Russell Wilson aside from two spot-starts after Wilson's benching. In 2024, he competed with — and lost to — rookie QB Bo Nix for the starting job. Stidham has taken a modest 14 snaps this season.
Nix, meanwhile, has grown into a bonafide contender for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, leading Denver to its first playoff berth in nearly a decade. With Stidham lending his knowledge along the way.
"He’s been great to have all year," Nix told reporters Wednesday. "He’s taught me a lot about not only our scheme, but preparation and going against other teams. I expect the same this week. He’s a great guy to lean on, to talk to and get some information from. He works just as hard as I do. We’re out here competing together and wanting to put a good product on the field.”
With third-stringer Zach Wilson also slated for free agency, the Broncos will be forced to decide this offseason who returns as QB2 in 2025.
