October 4, 2021
Ja'Wuan James Trolls Broncos After Loss to Ravens

Weird flex.
Author:
Publish date:

Ja'Wuan James had nothing to do with the Baltimore Ravens' resounding victory over the Denver Broncos, just as he contributed nothing to the Broncos during his forgettably brief stint in orange and blue.

But that didn't stop once-highest-paid right tackle from pretending it was a revenge game — and celebrating accordingly.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Signed to a $51 million contract in 2019, James was dumped by Denver this past May after tearing his Achilles' tendon while training away from team headquarters. He joined the Ravens the following month, inking a two-year, $9 million pact, and in August was placed on the reserve/non-football-injury list to open the 2021 campaign.

Per NFL rules, James is ineligible to suit up until Week 7, meaning he inhabited familiar territory — the sideline — for Sunday's matchup in the Mile High City, where Baltimore tallied 406 total yards en route to a 23-7 triumph. The Broncos allowed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to surpass 300 air yards for just the second time in his regular-season career.

"We obviously wanted to limit his opportunities to carry it and scramble," head coach Vic Fangio said of Jackson after the loss. "We did that but they were able to complete the long passes which negated that.”

Jackson was, however, under constant duress from Denver's defense, which posted eight QB hits and three sacks despite a lopsided time-of-possession difference (33:07-26:53).

Perhaps if James were in the lineup, Baltimore's protection would have been better. He wasn't, so it wasn't.

But, hey, his Twitter fingers still work just fine.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Ja'Wuan James #70 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.
