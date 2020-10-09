Jerry Jeudy Earns Top Grade Among 2020 Rookie WRs at Quarter Pole

The Denver Broncos’ 2020 campaign has gotten off to a less-than-ideal start. With injuries all across the roster, what was hoped to have been a young team that could contend this season looks now like one that is still a year away for now.

The season is yet to be written just yet so Denver could still get hot and make a run (after all, the three teams they lost to are a combined 8-2 on the season). Even if Denver fails to make the postseason for yet another season, there are reasons for optimism surrounding the 2020 team and beyond.

One reason for massive optimism surrounding the Broncos is 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. While Juedy’s impact has been massively influenced by the injury to starting quarterback Drew Lock, as well as the Broncos’ other best passing weapon Courtland Sutton, and more recently Noah Fant, Jeudy continues to put up solid performances in the first four games of his professional career.

Pro Football Focus has taken some notice. While many debated which wide receiver out of Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, and CeeDee Lamb warranted being the first selected of the bunch, Jeudy so far has earned the highest marks from the advanced analytics site, garnering a grade of 68.8 to date.

PFF would go on to say this about the former No. 15 overall selection:

The first few weeks for Jerry Jeudy were about showing that his quickness, release from the line and route-running skills are just as potent at the NFL level as they were in the SEC for Alabama. But this week, he added something new to his tape — the ability to go up over a cornerback and straight-up Moss the man for a touchdown on an underthrown pass. Jeudy caught only two passes against the Jets, but one was that spectacular touchdown grab, and he at least didn’t drop any this week — something that has been his one negative so far this season.

It is true that Jeudy’s drops have been concerning, and something that was a bit of a concern for him coming out of Alabama. However, his route running and ability to separate have been as-advertised.

The only thing really holding him back to date has been the Broncos' quarterback play and disappointing pass blocking from the entirety of the offensive line outside of the left tackle position.

Jeudy’s usage has also been interesting through the first four weeks. Having played a majority of his snaps from the slot at Alabama, many believed he would transition to more of a Z-receiver at the NFL level. However, so far this season Jeudy has overwhelmingly taken snaps from the slot registering 146 out of his 183 total snaps from the slot.

Will Jeudy transition more to boundary receiver as the year goes on and he learns more of the playbook, especially with the void that Sutton left on the boundary? Maybe, maybe not — as Tim Patrick has stepped up, for now, to help carry some of the weight from the X-position at receiver.

The truth of the matter is, until the Broncos get Lock back on the field (as well as Fant), a precise route runner and separator such as Jeudy is going to be limited. He isn’t simply going to out-physical guys with overwhelming tools, but rather, he'll win with agility and technique.

That requires the quarterback to get the ball to him on time and in the right spot. In the meantime, there will be moments where Jeudy will make ‘wow’ plays to help out his quarterback just like he did last week hauling in an immaculate 48-yard touchdown reception over the back of Jets' cornerback Pierre Desir.

Jeudy will need to continue to work on his drops as well as just his overall ability to come down with the ball and protect himself in more congested areas of the field, but so far he looks worthy of the 15th overall selection. He won’t be truly unlocked until he has better quarterback play and better chemistry with whoever is under center, but Jeudy belongs and is likely to get better as the year progresses.

Regardless of how the season goes on, as long as Jeudy is healthy and bringing some electricity to the offense, the Broncos are worth following and being excited about in 2020.

