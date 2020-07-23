Mile High Huddle
Jerry Jeudy Releases Goosebump-Inducing Hype Video Announcing Agreement on Rookie Contract

Chad Jensen

Jerry Jeudy is yet to play his first snap in the NFL but he's already doing everything the right way. The Denver Broncos selected Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Alabama. 

With the reporting date for camp upon him, Jeudy was on hand at UC Health Training Center Thursday morning to take his first COVID-19 test and from the sounds of it, he also consummated his rookie contract with the Broncos. 

But instead of allowing a boring tweet to announce the news, Jeudy released a hype video that will give fans chills, honoring the all-time great Broncos who came before him. It's a Mile High legacy the first-rounder clearly plans on contributing to with gusto in the coming years. 

Jeudy's four-year deal, which will include a fifth-year option should the Broncos exercise their prerogative, is worth $15.192 million, fully guaranteed. According to KUSA's Mike Klis, Jeudy will receive a $8,609,424 signing bonus.

Jeudy's deal marks the ninth draft pick the Broncos have signed over the last three days. The only remaining draft pick is second-round WR KJ Hamler, which is expected to be announced on Thursday. 

Jeudy's collegiate career was a prolific one, where he posted 159 receptions for 2,742 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. Most of that production came over the last two years, where he really emerged as a star in the SEC and made plain his destiny to become a first-round pick in the NFL. 

Projected to be the Broncos No. 2 wideout opposite of Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton, Jeudy has the chance to become a household name in the NFL. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound first-rounder arrived in Denver more than a month ago to begin the process of acclimating to the altitude and work out with QB Drew Lock and the other Broncos who've diligently held unofficial workouts away from the team facility. 

Once he passes his COVID-19 tests (one will occur on Thursday, the other on Sunday), Jeudy can begin his Broncos career in earnest alongside Lock and his new teammates. Again, Jeudy is an exciting player and the top-graded wideout on the Broncos draft board this past spring, but the fact that he does everything the right way portends well for what the future holds. 

