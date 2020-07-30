Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

John Elway Says There Have Been 'Some Rumblings' About Other Broncos Opting Out 'But Nothing Yet'

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are on the doorstep of training camp. The rookies, quarterbacks, and rehabbing players reported last Thursday and passed through the two-stage COVID-19 testing protocol in order to enter UC Health Training Center. 

The remaining veterans reported for camp this past Tuesday, with one player opting out due to the pandemic. Fifth-year DL Kyle Peko informed the team he'd be foregoing the 2020 season and the team has since placed him on the Reserve/Higher-Risk Opt-Out list.  

The silver lining is that not one Bronco player has tested positive for COVID-19. That's the good news. 

The bad news is that the NFL has seen 27 players (counting Peko) opt-out of the 2020 season. While there's been no word of any addition Broncos choosing to opt out, GM John Elway has picked up some buzz. 

"I have not heard of anyone else so far," Elway said on Tuesday during a virtual press conference. "There’s been some rumblings about a couple guys, but nothing else yet.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

NFL players have until August 4, which is next Tuesday, to inform teams formally if they want to opt-out. Hazarding to guess which players Elway has heard "rumblings" about would be impossible, so I won't do it here. 

But it's a real concern until August 4 passes. We know of two Broncos players who've had COVID-19 and quickly vanquished it. Star linebacker Von Miller was diagnosed early in the pandemic, while safety Kareem Jackson tested positive back in June. 

By virtue of those players ostensibly having COVID-19 antibodies, they'd seemingly be less likely to opt-out but we can't eliminate anyone as a possibility at this point. For what it's worth, though, I'd be stunned if either Miller or Jackson chose to opt-out. 

Although players lose no years of accrued NFL experience, they don't gain any either by sitting out the season and they also become one year older. NFL careers are finite and the view among most players is that after seeing all the preventative measures teams have taken to mitigate the risk of infection, combined with the vast dollars at stake, and the fact that no one is getting any younger, they're willing to take the chance. 

There's also something to be said for career momentum. With how fickle NFL teams can be with regard to their commitment to players, even in the best of times, there's no telling when a player could suddenly find himself on the outside looking in, hat in hand. 

The flip-side is, it's still a risk and these players, like those Americans who have to go to work every day amid a pandemic in order to make ends meet, would prefer to not expose themselves or their families to the virus. That's why the NFL's preventative measures are so crucial. 

The Broncos' Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan has been lauded and accepted by the Colorado State Department of Health, as well as the NFL. Spearheaded by V.P. of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen, the Broncos IDER plan is extremely meticulous and comprehensive. That should give players peace of mind, especially if they're resolved to forego putting themselves in any large social situations where they're exposed to 15 or more people indoors that they don't know. 

So far, no additional Broncos have chosen to opt-out of the 2020 season. Fans will take that as a positive harbinger at this point. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos DL Kyle Peko Opts Out of 2020 Season Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Broncos will be playing the 2020 season without Kyle Peko.

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

Kareem Jackson Lambasts PFF for Questionable Ranking of Broncos Secondary

Kareem Jackson did not take kindly to Pro Football Focus' rationale and ranking of the Broncos secondary.

Chad Jensen

by

TurkeyBronco

Broncos Cut Eight Players as NFL Deadline Looms

The Broncos had to make some early roster decisions on Monday, parting ways with eight players.

Chad Jensen

by

RBA

Vic Fangio Says the 'Arrow is Up' for Garett Bolles on Doorstep of Training Camp

With Elijah Wilkinson starting camp on the PUP list, Garett Bolles would seem to have the advantage in the battle for left tackle.

KeithCummings

by

TurkeyBronco

DeMarcus Walker Posts Cryptic Tweet as Broncos Make Roster Cuts

DeMarcus Walker posted something cryptic on Twitter on the day the Broncos made several cuts. Could it be a harbinger?

Chad Jensen

by

SgtSonnyUSMC

Recapping Broncos 10 Roster Moves to Cut Down to 80

With a lot happening over a two-day period, let's recap how the Broncos whittled down their 90-man roster to 80 players.

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

Vic Fangio Uses Bold Language to Describe Bradley Chubb's Recovery from ACL Surgery

Vic Fangio provided an update on the recovery of rush linebacker Bradley Chubb as the Broncos kick off training camp.

Chad Jensen

How NFL's New Pandemic-Amended Practice Squad Rules Affect Broncos

The NFL CBA has been amended in the wake of the pandemic. Here's how the changes will affect the Broncos.

BobMorris

by

broncoseer

Vic Fangio Says Von Miller has a 'Hunger About his Game' he Hasn't had the Last Few Years

The Broncos believe their star linebacker is approaching the 2020 season with a renewed zeal and intensity.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos Waive WR Zimari Manning, Designate Two Players on Injured Lists

The Broncos officially sit at an 80-man roster as the team begins training camp.

Chad Jensen

by

TurkeyBronco