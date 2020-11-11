SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Josey Jewell Outlines Broncos' Plan to Stop Raiders' RB Josh Jacobs

BobMorris

Many Denver Broncos fans raised their eyebrows — and their voices — when veteran off-ball linebacker Todd Davis was cut on the doorstep of the season-opener. After all, the Broncos had moved on from a quality run defender and a good influence on the locker room.

Davis' departure led to the third-year Josey Jewell taking a starting role. This was somewhat of a surprise because Jewell hadn't shown a lot as a run defender in his first two seasons with the Broncos.

But after a shaky start, Jewell has settled in as a good run defender. He was a bright spot against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, getting multiple tackles for a loss.

Jewell now ranks second on the team in tackles with 58, behind only fellow off-ball linebacker Alexander Johnson. Jewell has three tackles for a loss on the season and has been better than you would think as pass rusher, getting four quarterback hits and two sacks.

But while Jewell is happy for the chance to start, he's more interested in getting wins than padding his stats.

"Yeah, it’s good to have a lot of tackles, but honestly, I’d like to have the wins over all the tackles at this point," Jewell said during Tuesday's press conference. 

"As a team, we’re trying to jell together and get everybody together. We just want to win. All that stuff is awesome. You want to individually better yourself every game, but right now, I think everybody is focused on a team win.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos' defense had plenty of issues this past Sunday, stemming both from missing key players while those who replaced them didn't always get it done. Jewell said the biggest concern, after the past three games, is for the defense to be more consistent with its play.

"Sometimes people try to do too much, or sometimes people try to do somebody else’s job before their own," he said. "I think it’s just consistency and being able to do what we did in the second half of the Falcons game and do it in the first half and play a full 60 minutes of that."

The Broncos will have their hands full against the Las Vegas Raiders, a team with a quality running back in Josh Jacobs and an offensive line that does a good job opening holes for him. Jewell noted that the Broncos' defensive linemen and linebackers will be key to containing the run game.

"It’s going to be fitting our gaps right and being able to stay in them and using our hands a lot with these guys," he said. "There are big O-linemen in front of us and we’re going to have to be able to shed using our hands."

And even though Jewell is focused on getting wins over getting stats, he admitted that he and Johnson plan to wager on who gets the most tackles at some point this season.

"Yeah, we’re definitely going to have to throw that in there again," he said. "At the beginning of season, we were unsure of what was going to happen. I thought Todd [Davis] was going to be here, so I didn’t put anything down. We’ve been talking about it week-to-week, and we’ll have to get it set once we get back to the same amount of tackles.”

As Jewell alluded to, the biggest thing the Broncos want is to win. The defense has been the strongest unit of the team this season, but after a shaky first half against the Falcons, Jewell and company will be looking for four quarters of strong play against the Raiders.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports and @MileHighHuddle. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Falcons Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 9

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsATL. Can the Broncos build on last week's win and stack two in a row on the road in Atlanta?

Chad Jensen

by

BFG's broncos

Perfect Tweet Encapsulates the Mystifying Lock-Shurmur Struggle from Outside Looking in

Sometimes a tweet comes along that accurately gives voice to an issue weighing heavily on the minds of a fanbase. T.J. Carpenter's Sunday tweet about Drew Lock did just that.

Chad Jensen

by

Scottydog123

After Calling Drew Lock a 'Huge Talent', Colin Cowherd Flip-Flops: 'I'm Out'

Colin Cowherd reversed course on his outlook for Drew Lock, going from calling him a 'huge talent' this summer to saying he's completely jumped off the bandwagon.

Chad Jensen

by

Waltm6$6

3 Takeaways From Broncos' 34-27 Loss to Falcons

The Broncos made it interesting in the end but the Falcons controlled Week 9's bout from the drop, winning 34-27. What did we learn from Denver's fifth loss of the season?

Lance Sanderson

by

barela18

Broncos Awarded CB De'Vante Bausby Off Waivers

The Broncos were given a chance to get De'Vante Bausby back in the fold as the Football Fates would have it.

Chad Jensen

by

milehighguy

Fangio Hopeful Bryce Callahan & A.J. Bouye Will Return to Practice for Week 10

The Broncos played in Atlanta without their top two cornerbacks and paid the price as Matt Ryan marched the Falcons up and down the field. What does Week 10 hold for Bryce Callahan and A.J. Bouye?

KeithCummings

by

toddx7

Fangio's Mindset in Wake of Latest Season-Ending Injury Should Encourage Fans

Vic Fangio might be as frustrated as fans are with the injury bug's incessant nagging of the Broncos, but the head coach isn't using it as an excuse to mail in the season.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Von Miller Drops Bombshell Injury Update During Surprise IG Live

Few expected Von Miller to play in 2020 after he suffered a year-ending ankle injury but he recently provided an update flipping that on it's ear.

Chad Jensen

by

PMcGok

Lock Drops Curtain on Emotional Halftime Locker Room Speech in Week 8 Amid 'Yelling & Screaming'

Drew Lock faced the music and his teammates in the locker room at the half of Week 8. What ensued afterward was nothing short of Mile High Magic.

Chad Jensen

by

Dee W

5 Winners, 7 Losers in Broncos' 34-27 Loss to Falcons

The Broncos got blown out by the Falcons despite a garbage-time surge, losing 34-27 in Week 9. Who were Denver's biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

SB50lives