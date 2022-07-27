Josey Jewell sometimes comes under a lot of scrutiny from Denver Broncos fans who have worried about the off-ball linebacker position, particularly regarding how such players hold up in coverage.

However, Jewell has played better than some fans give him credit for, even if he isn’t an elite player. And others have noticed his talents, such as Pro Football Focus, which named Jewell a 'Secret Superstar.'

PFF's Sam Monson wrote that Jewell, “reads the game quickly and s particularly adept at coming downhill and making plays in the run game. He brings those traits despite not having the most impressive physical gifts."

Jewell had his best season as a pro in 2020 when he tallied 42 defensive stops, 113 total tacks, and two sacks. His 2021 season ended after two games because of a pectoral injury suffered while on special teams.

A 2018 fourth-round pick, Jewell’s rookie deal expired after the 2021 season. The Broncos brought him back on a two-year, $11 million contract with $6M fully guaranteed.

Jewell is expected to top the Broncos' depth chart at off-ball linebacker. Players such as Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Barrington Wade, and Justin Strand will compete for snaps as well.

Meanwhile, Baron Browning, who was part of the off-ball linebacker rotation in 2021, and featured prominently after Jewell's injury, is making the switch to edge rusher.

Time will tell how Jewell will be utilized in Ejiro Evero’s defense, but if the veteran linebacker can come up big in 2022, the Broncos will be better for it.

