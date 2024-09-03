Broncos WR Josh Reynolds on Bo Nix: 'He's Got an Amazing Arm'
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has seemingly established a core of support within the locker room. The rookie's impact on his teammates has been dramatic — so much so that many veterans have spoken enthusiastically about how the 24-year-old.
Early during the offseason, Broncos newcomer wide receiver Josh Reynolds compared Nix's arm favorably to his former Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. During a Monday appearance on 104.3 The FAN, Reynolds doubled down on his praise for Nix. Denver's free-agent acquisition has seen some arm talent from the rookie this offseason.
"I mean, Bo Nix compared to kind of just—I mean, everybody I've played with. Man, he's got a beautiful ball, man," Reynolds said "He can place wherever he wants to. He can put it on the line. He can have touch with it. I mean, he's got an amazing arm. And I'm excited to see kind of how he progresses and continues to take charge of this offense."
Reynolds has enough experience around the league to know his noodle arms from the cannons. While Nix doesn't come with a gunslinger tag attached, it's still notable that his ability to make all the throws has stood out to date. Many will suggest that it matters little until the No. 12 overall selection in the 2024 draft steps up to the plate and proves it against the stiff opposition of the regular season.
Reynolds will be on hand to provide part of a rebuilt wide receiving corps in Denver to hopefully help Nix get the first scalp for his wall this coming Sunday. In the always hostile environment of Lumen Field, there will be numerous challenges to overcome, but Nix will not be alone as he attempts to lay down a positive marker.
Confidence levels are high, so Broncos head coach Sean Payton hasn't been afraid to change things up, especially regarding the overall structure of the receiver room. Somewhat surprisingly, the departure of reliable veteran Tim Patrick has made a lot of fans question the Broncos' decision to part ways with what was an extremely safe pair of hands.
Payton remained stoic regardless — the pervading takeaway being that rookie Devaughn Vele's emergence allowed the Broncos to boldly cut Patrick, get younger, and perhaps provide more insurance against injury over the longer term.
As the dust settles on that key decision, Reynolds strongly believes in the 26-year-old Vele as the Broncos move forward.
"Yeah, Vele, man, he's a great player. Great player," Reynolds told The FAN. "He's really savvy. I mean, y'all seen the plays made in camp and OTAs, man, he's a playmaker, big body. But I like—I really like his savviness. He can manipulate DBs in a way to just get open man. And I think that's going to be big for him this year."
Make no bones about it; the dress rehearsals of the preseason are in the books. Now, the rookies are firmly in the spotlight.
