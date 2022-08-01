Calvin Anderson Has 'Done a Really Good Job' as RT Competition Rages On

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten had hoped to finalize the starting offensive line by the first week of training camp. That soft deadline came and went, and Outten failed to meet his goal — largely because of the ongoing Battle Royale at right tackle.

Which, with presumed favorite Billy Turner on the shelf, is being won by returning veteran Calvin Anderson, who's absorbed the majority of first-string reps through five camp practices.

“He’s done a really good job," Outten said Saturday regarding Anderson. "He made some strides in the offseason learning right tackle, and we [have] bounced him back and forth from right and left. I think he’s done a really good job of settling in at that position. It’s a guy we’re going to lean on right now, at this point.

"There are some plays out there and you’re seeing them [where] he looks like he’s played a long time. Then there’s some stuff that’s just been inconsistent at that position, but it’s everyone in the sense of getting used to what we’re asking them to do on a consistent basis. That’s the growing pains that you’re going to go through throughout OTAs. [We’re going to] try and clean them up and not make the same mistake twice in camp.”

A Fangio-era holdover, Anderson, 26, is entering his fourth Broncos campaign after signing a one-year contract extension in March. The former undrafted free agent played 172 snaps exclusively at left tackle in 2021, earning solid pass-blocking marks from Pro Football Focus. He was charted as allowing seven pressures and two quarterback hits.

Anderson's ascension from bench-warmer to potential Week 1 starter has come under the tutelage of new OL coach Butch Barry — he of the zone-blocking scheme — and is the result of Turner landing on the Physically Unable to Perform list following an offseason knee scope.

“That’s the thing with Billy. Coming off an injury like he had and the rehab process of it, you have to give him a chance," Outten said. "It’s not fair to Billy himself. It’s really important for the guys that are in there to build their confidence level. Billy’s played a long time. He’s played pretty much every position but center. We know what Billy can do. How does he respond? What’s the acclamation period look like? All those things, and all those answers will come.”

With RT competitor Tom Compton (back) also carrying a PUP designation, it's Anderson's job to lose at least until Turner hits the field again. The troika recently welcomed a fourth challenger: Cameron Fleming, who re-signed with Denver last week to provide emergency depth.

Once Outten calls this position, he must then formally announce starters at left guard (Dalton Risner?), center (Lloyd Cushenberry), and right guard (Quinn Meinerz?) ahead of the Broncos' regular-season opener at Seattle.

All, subject to change.

"That’s definitely something you want to try to hang your hat on, but we’re not going to sit here and put it in concrete and say, ‘This is how we’re going to roll for the rest of the season.’ They’re always going to be competing throughout the season," Outten said.

