In a very atypical moment, Justin Simmons lost control. In the Denver Broncos Week 8 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Simmons let his mouth get the best of him after the whistle, as he was penalized for taunting, which gave the opponent an additional 15 yards.

The NFL didn't like it, handing down a $10,609 fine to Simmons for his unsportsmanlike penalty, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

That taunting play wasn't all she wrote for the veteran safety, though. Trailing 7-0, Simmons would redeem himself utterly on that same drive, intercepting a Trevor Lawrence pass in the end zone, and erasing sure-fire Jacksonville points off the board.

In Kareem Jackson's Mic'd Up segment, Simmons could be heard on the sideline telling his teammates, in celebration, "I owed ya'll."

Simmons finished the day with five tackles (three solo) and that pick. Lawrence was held to a paltry 133 yards passing and two interceptions — the third-lowest mark of the young QB's career.

Simmons' season hasn't been great. He suffered a quad injury in the season-opener and missed the next month of football on injured reserve.

Since his return, Simmons had been lacking in the big-impact-play department, but he made up for it with gusto in London. It's one thing to pick off a pass. It's another thing altogether to do it in the end zone.

Simmons and quarterback Russell Wilson are preaching "unwavering belief" to their Broncos teammates in hopes of galvanizing the squad for a stretch run coming out of the bye. At 3-5, it won't be easy.

The Broncos have a little breathing room, but it's razor-thin. Anything more than three more losses and Denver eliminates itself from playoff contention, in all likelihood.

