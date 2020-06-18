Juwann Winfree Believes Broncos' Two-Headed RB Attack Will be 'Something Special'

In a recent appearance on local radio, Denver Broncos' second-year wideout Juwann Winfree certainly didn't sound like a man in much of a fight for a roster spot. In fact, the former Colorado Buffalo and native of the Big Apple used some of his swag to bullishly talk up the Broncos' new-look offense on 104.3 The FAN's Nick and Cecil primetime show.

Winfree's optimism is rooted in the belief that the semi-controversial signing of ex-Chargers' RB Melvin Gordon can add a whole new dimension to the Broncos' offense.

“Yeah, I mean I think Gordon was a huge key," Winfree told hosts Nick Ferguson and Cecil Lammey on Tuesday. "You know, not saying that Phillip [Lindsay] didn’t get the job done. But now it’s just even more of a threat."

After the Broncos invested a sixth-round draft pick in Winfree last year, he didn’t go on to have much luck in his rookie campaign. He only managed to appear in three games before hitting injured reserve in mid-December and is still yet to make his first reception as a pro.

If the 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver makes the 2020 roster, he will get the chance to break the ice on his career, especially since he is predicting it’s going to be a pass-catcher’s paradise in Denver.

“Not saying the receivers didn’t get the job done last year," Winfree told The FAN. "We thought that we did pretty good, but you know you can always do better. But, I mean now it’s just more weapons, now it’s just more threats, so I think it can only make us better at this point.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Winfree's astute analysis fits right in with the rebuilding strategy of the Broncos' front office this past offseason. Just last week, new Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur strongly denied that he had pounded the table for GM John Elway to pay big money to get Gordon in Orange and Blue.

Whatever the true backstory might be, the team's clear intention on offense is to spread and stretch opponents out, attacking defenses with an assortment of skill-position talents. Gordon will provide that menacing skill-set in spades but it remains to be seen whether he can harmoniously share the workload with back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher Phillip Lindsay.

It’s a double-pronged attack bound to give the Broncos' receivers plenty downfield looks with the strong-armed Drew Lock at the controls of the offense. Winfree is certainly feeling that vibe.

“We got a new offense, we got to show teams we got another to play with, two-headed monster in the backfield with Phillip and Melvin, it’s gonna be special," Winfree told Ferguson and Lammey. "So, I mean it’s only gonna make our team better and that’s how y’all look at it. I’m excited to see what he does [Gordon], I know the attention they're going to bring is going to open up extra stuff in the passing game. So, I’m excited to see where it takes us, man. I think we’re gonna be pretty good this year.”

Confidence is pulsing through the collective veins of the Broncos and Winfree is looking to ride the momentum all the way to a coveted roster spot. It will be no easy task when you consider the new logjam of premium-round draft picks that have recently swollen the team's receiving ranks, like first-rounder Jerry Jeudy and second-round speedster KJ Hamler.

For now, the 23-year-old Winfree feels free to make some bold predictions about how Gordon’s arrival will make the Broncos really tick on the scoreboard next season. The reality of just how far the Broncos have come offensively will be apparent soon enough when training camp rolls around on July 28. At that point, it might be more about proving his fitness and durability than anything else for a guy like Winfree.

Chances are, how well he performs on special teams will decide his fate as a Bronco in 2020. Winfree's battle with the likes of Tim Patrick and Tyrie Cleveland for one of the last seats at the WR table might prove to be a highlight of training camp this summer, so keep a close eye on the situation and tender your bold predictions for how it unfolds in the comment section below.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.