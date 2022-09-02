Despite sitting out all three of the Denver Broncos preseason games, Russell Wilson's mammoth five-year, $245 million contract extension has kept him firmly in the spotlight.

Now that the new Broncos ownership has consummated Wilson’s new deal, everyone can move into the new season content because business matters are squared away.

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson was delighted that his star quarterback had penned a new long-term deal when he addressed the subject at the podium on Thursday. Jackson also sounded as eager as the majority of Broncos Country is to finally see Wilson suit up in some real game action.

“Rightfully so, he definitely deserves it. He’s been a great leader for us since he’s been here, on and off the field,” Jackson said. “Obviously, the offense looks a [lot] different with him under center. For us, [I] just can’t wait to see on Monday night when we go to Seattle [and see] him actually doing the things he does on a day-to-day basis here against an opposing defense. I said congrats to him on that. He definitely deserves it.”

Suddenly, the vibe around Broncos HQ is that the team is building long-term for a winning future, one where every fiber of being will be funneled in pursuit of championships. Jackson is savvy enough to recognize how marquee players signing big deals often sends ripples of positive energy through an organization.

“You’re talking about having an elite guy under center. That offensively—like I said, that’s what a lot of organizations hope to have that,” Jackson said. “To actually have one—you’re talking about being able to put up points, [and] in this league, it’s everything. For an opposing defense, it could be a nightmare. In this actual division that’s filled full of quarterbacks, and to actually have one—it’s a make or break to having that.”

Despite Wilson's preseason absence, he's still been going toe-to-toe with Jackson’s defensive unit daily. It's made Jackson and his teammates on the Broncos' defense elevate their game to meet the challenge.

After the intensive sparring sessions, Jackson now sees the potential for his group of younger players to really ball out this year.

“Just telling them it’s about being consistent,” Jackson said. “We can’t have any roller coaster days or one day we come out and we get the ball pretty good and the next day, we’re giving up things. We just have to be consistent in our approach daily. I think if we do that, we have the talent. The sky is the limit for us as a defense. We just have to be consistent in our approach. Come out and work and that will take us where we need to go.”

