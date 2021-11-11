Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Teddy: LB Kenny Young Approached Broncos With 'Standards Need to be Raised' Mindset

    Kenny Young hit the Broncos' locker room and immediately took ownership.
    Author:

    They say necessity is the mother of invention and when it comes to the breakneck rebuild of the Denver Broncos' depleted roster, in the case of GM George Paton, the old maxim is accurate. After losing both starting inside linebackers — Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson — to season-ending injuries, Paton's hand was forced to make some moves in order to right the ship. 

    At the time, Denver's low-cost trade with the Los Angeles Rams for starting linebacker Kenny Young seemed appeared to be a solid move, given the circumstances, but after back-to-back impressive outings in the Orange and Blue, the 25-year-old is rapidly exceeding all previous expectations.

    What Young has managed to provide since arriving in the Mile High City is high-octane fuel to the Broncos' depleted fuel tanks. Fans were given some evidence of Young’s infectious personality when he enthusiastically gate-crashed Teddy Bridgewater’s on-field interview after Denver's huge 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. 

    Bridgewater was full of praise for how his new teammate approaches the game when he held court with local media on Wednesday.

    “Kenny—he’s just a guy who loves ball. He has a football DNA with his upbringing,” Bridgewater said. “He has some brothers who played ball as well. You watch film—it’s just his energy and his mindset.”

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Read More

    Young’s performances have spoken to his deep football education and he has acquitted himself as a pro in the wake of what was a shocking trade at the time. He saw himself jettisoned from a Super Bowl contender straight to an injury-ravaged team in the midst of a four-game losing streak. 

    For a less focused pro, it would have been easy to check out and wait for next season’s free agency window, but Young has stepped up to the plate and is already becoming a leader by example in the locker room according to Bridgewater.

    “He’s been in places that have had success. He knows what it should look like and things like that,” Bridgewater said. “He’s a guy who comes in with the mindset that the standard needs to be raised. He’s only been here a couple of weeks. To have a guy like that on the team—and then he’s making plays on Sundays. You can’t do anything but root for a guy like him. He’s a guy who I’ve connected with over the past couple of weeks.”

    Broncos Country is still mourning the loss of Von Miller to the Rams, but Young’s solid play and high energy levels are cushioning the blow. There is now no hiding the fact that Paton views what he is doing as a full-on youth movement but that’s a badge Young, Bridgewater, and company are happy to wear while the Broncos are winning.

    Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Denver Broncos inside line linebacker Kenny Young (41) and cornerback Ronald Darby (21) celebrate a play first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Teddy: LB Kenny Young Approached Broncos With 'Standards Need to be Raised' Mindset

    21 seconds ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Teddy Bridgewater on Saints' Purported Trade Interest: 'Always Good to Feel Wanted'

    1 hour ago
    Denver Broncos safety Jamar Johnson (41) and safety Caden Sterns (30) and cornerback Mac McCain III (49) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
    News

    Broncos Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 10 vs. Eagles

    19 hours ago
    Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Brandon Smith (12) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Beaver Stadium.
    Draft

    Broncos' Top-5 Inside Linebacker Options in 2022 NFL Draft

    23 hours ago
    Risner America's Team
    News

    Dalton Risner: 'Maybe the Broncos Are America's Team Today'

    Nov 10, 2021
    Casey Tucker
    News

    Broncos Add OT Casey Tucker, ILB Avery Williamson to Practice Squad

    Nov 9, 2021
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    Broncos' Rookie RB Javonte Williams Leads NFL in Forced Missed Tackles

    Nov 9, 2021
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) passes for a touchdown to wide receiver Tim Patrick (not pictured) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
    News

    The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 30-16 Upset Win Over Cowboys

    Nov 9, 2021
    Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    George Paton's Draft Expertise Could Turn Broncos Around Quickly

    Nov 9, 2021