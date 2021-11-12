As the season has marched on, two Broncos have increased their chances of being re-signed while two have decreased.

The Denver Broncos stand at 5-4 overall at the halfway point of the season and we're getting a clearer picture about which players are likely to be back for 2022 — and which players won't be.

We already know that Von Miller is one player not coming back, given that the Broncos traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. The chances of Miller coming back are slim because, if the Broncos believed they could keep him, they wouldn't have traded him to begin with.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have acquired other players in trades, both of whom are set to become unrestricted free agents after the season. That means there will be additional decisions to make after the season.

But who has seen their chances of staying rise or fall of late? Let's look at a couple of those players.

Chanced Rising: Stephen Weatherly | OLB

The sixth-year player, acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, hasn't had much in the way of career statistics, with just 16 starts and six sacks prior to the trade to the Broncos.

However, it didn't take long after the trade for Weatherly to log his first sack. He's also had two quarterback hits and four pressures.

Although Weatherly won't be in line for a big contract, he could be treated similarly to Jeremiah Attaochu, who joined the Broncos in 2019, was allowed to test the market in the 2020 offseason, then returned on a one-year, low-cost deal.

Weatherly may just be depth, but experienced depth players who can be signed for cheap are always worth having on the roster.

Chances Falling: Bryce Callahan | CB

Callahan was playing well in the slot cornerback role, but his season came to an end after eight games because of a knee injury.

It's unfortunate that Callahan continues to miss games because when he's taken the field, he's effective. However, the injuries make it less likely that the Broncos will keep him for 2022.

Additionally, Callahan will be 31 years old next season. It appears the Broncos want to get younger overall, so Callahan will be like most players who will be 30 or older, in that it's not likely the Broncos will plan to keep them.

Chances Rising: Kenny Young | LB

Acquired in a trade with the Rams, Young gave the Broncos an experienced linebacker after Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson were lost for the season to injuries.

Young hasn't been a top player, but he's been effective. He also appears to be a good influence on the locker room, another plus for a team with mostly younger players.

As with Weatherly, Young shouldn't command a lot of money, but if the Broncos think he can be a starter, he won't come as cheap as Weatherly. Still, the Broncos could allow him to test the market, in the hopes of bringing him back on a short-term value deal.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Chances Falling: Alexander Johnson | LB

Johnson has played well this season, but a torn pectoral ended his season after six games. Unlike Callahan, the injury isn't the reason why he may not be back.

Rather, the factor he shares with Callahan is his age. Johnson will be 31 years old next season, while Young and Jewell will each be 28, making them better options to retain if the Broncos want younger players.

It's unfortunate Johnson's season came to an end as it did, but if general manager George Paton opts to focus on younger over older players (as the Miller trade may indicate), Johnson may not be back with the Broncos in 2022.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!