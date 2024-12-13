3 Keys to Broncos QB Bo Nix Finishing the Season Strong
As the Denver Broncos head into the season's final stretch, Bo Nix's promising development has been a source of excitement, especially for a fanbase eagerly anticipating the emergence of the team's next franchise quarterback. Nix's undeniable growth, from averaging 165 yards per game in his first four games to an impressive 262 yards per game in his last five, has been a joy to watch.
While there are areas Nix needs to refine, his potential to lead the Broncos to the postseason and make a significant impact offers plenty of reasons for hope. Sitting at 8-5, the Broncos control the No. 7 seed, but there are three keys to Nix finishing the season strong, and leading this team back to the playoffs.
Let's examine.
Downfield Decision-Making
As Nix has grown throughout the season, Sean Payton has begun to open up the playbook. The Broncos still use a heavy dose of short passes on offense but have begun to push the ball down the field.
Most notably, in Week 13's win over the Cleveland Browns, Nix made an effort to push the ball down the field, looking for the big play. He would strike gold on a 93-yard touchdown pass to explosive playmaker Marvin Mims Jr.
Unfortunately, Nix would test Cleveland's prized defensive back Denzel Ward, who would make him pay by reeling in a deep interception. While explosive plays can swing the momentum to the positive, they can also swing the other way, putting your defense in a serious bind.
Nix will need to pick and choose his downfield moments wisely when opportunities arise in the future, especially if the Broncos make it to the postseason.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Contribute to the Rushing Attack
Despite the passing attack gaining momentum, Nix's contribution to the Broncos' rushing attack remains crucial. While this responsibility should be shared by the running back room, the lack of a standout or consistent performer has placed a significant burden on the rookie quarterback.
Nix's role in the rushing attack is not just an option, but a necessity for the team's success. While Nix isn't Lamar Jackson, he does possess the mobility, vision, and athleticism as a runner to keep defenses on their heels.
Nix has rushed for 40 or more yards three times this season. He has continued to contribute in the rushing attack, taking pressure off of the rest of the team with his ability to scramble for first downs or buy that extra second to hit a streaking wideout downfield.
This additional threat will be crucial for the Broncos as they push toward the playoffs.
Thrive in Red Zone
In years past, the Broncos' inability to score touchdowns in the red zone made it nearly impossible to stay close with teams who had explosive offenses and was a recipe for disaster when playing teams lower in the standings, as it helped them keep the game close, allowing opponents to steal the game late.
One of the most under-the-radar aspects of Nix's game is the success of the offense in the red zone compared to years past. He possesses an impressive 14-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
If Nix can maintain this level of success in the red zone, and the defense continues to impose its dominance on others, teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will be well within reach.
The Takeaway
If Nix hopes to finish the season strong and end the Broncos' playoff drought, he must continue to improve his game in these three major areas. He has the opportunity to become one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks with his dual-threat ability, and he has the coach and defense to assist him along the way.
How far it all goes will be up to him.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!