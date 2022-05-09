When the 2021 season concluded, the Denver Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio, replacing him with Nathaniel Hackett. From there, Hackett assembled a coaching staff to work under him, with Ejiro Evero as the new defensive coordinator.

Although Evero's scheme will be built on the bones of Fangio's, there was one player the former head coach coveted in his defense that the Broncos, under their new leadership, weren't as hell-bent on. Although the Broncos did entertain the possibility of re-signing Bryce Callahan, the team ultimately chose to add former San Francisco slot extraordinaire K'Waun Williams instead.

Callahan eventually signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams is more of a physical force at the nickel position than Callahan, though the latter had no aversion to sticking his head into the run-game muss.

Where Callahan is more of a technical, finesse-type nickel, Williams is a physical, heat-seeking missile. Broncos fans will see a lot more plays made at or behind the line of scrimmage from the team's new nickel, Williams.

Williams fits in between Denver's starting boundary corners Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby. Surtain, one year removed from being the No. 9 overall draft pick out of Alabama, has already made an impression on the Niners transplant as the Broncos continue the offseason training program.

“Great dude, great technician," Williams said of Surtain. "He comes to work, and he works hard every day. It’s been a joy just watching him work.”

Surtain, 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, brings length, speed, and physicality to the boundary. He's a smothering cover corner in the mold of a Champ Bailey, though perhaps not so freakishly athletic as the Hall-of-Famer.

As a rookie, Surtain started 15 games, totaling 58 tackles (45 solo) and four interceptions (one of which was a pick-six) and a whopping 14 pass break-ups. It was a Pro Bowl-caliber first year, though, perhaps due to Denver's lack of team success, Surtain did not garner an all-star accolade.

That could change this year, however. Not only will Surtain continue his development and progress, but the Broncos are going to be more in the public eye with Russell Wilson in the fold and that'll translate to more wins, surely, than the seven Fangio's squad mustered in 2021.

Williams is glad that he no longer has to compete against Wilson in the NFC West and seems to understand innately what having him under center means for the Broncos.

“It’s great to have him as a teammate," Williams said of Wilson. "I’ve been competing against him in the NFC West for a long time. Just having him on our team should be great.”

Don't be surprised to see Surtain take a quantum leap forward in Year 2. With the trusty veteran Williams keeping things locked down inside, Surtain will be freed up to be the predator he is on the boundary.

