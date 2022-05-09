Skip to main content

New Broncos' CB K'Waun Williams Shares First Impression of Patrick Surtain II

Patrick Surtain II has already made an impression on the veteran K'Waun Williams.

When the 2021 season concluded, the Denver Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio, replacing him with Nathaniel Hackett. From there, Hackett assembled a coaching staff to work under him, with Ejiro Evero as the new defensive coordinator. 

Although Evero's scheme will be built on the bones of Fangio's, there was one player the former head coach coveted in his defense that the Broncos, under their new leadership, weren't as hell-bent on. Although the Broncos did entertain the possibility of re-signing Bryce Callahan, the team ultimately chose to add former San Francisco slot extraordinaire K'Waun Williams instead. 

Callahan eventually signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams is more of a physical force at the nickel position than Callahan, though the latter had no aversion to sticking his head into the run-game muss. 

Where Callahan is more of a technical, finesse-type nickel, Williams is a physical, heat-seeking missile. Broncos fans will see a lot more plays made at or behind the line of scrimmage from the team's new nickel, Williams. 

Williams fits in between Denver's starting boundary corners Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby. Surtain, one year removed from being the No. 9 overall draft pick out of Alabama, has already made an impression on the Niners transplant as the Broncos continue the offseason training program. 

“Great dude, great technician," Williams said of Surtain. "He comes to work, and he works hard every day. It’s been a joy just watching him work.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Surtain, 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, brings length, speed, and physicality to the boundary. He's a smothering cover corner in the mold of a Champ Bailey, though perhaps not so freakishly athletic as the Hall-of-Famer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a rookie, Surtain started 15 games, totaling 58 tackles (45 solo) and four interceptions (one of which was a pick-six) and a whopping 14 pass break-ups. It was a Pro Bowl-caliber first year, though, perhaps due to Denver's lack of team success, Surtain did not garner an all-star accolade. 

That could change this year, however. Not only will Surtain continue his development and progress, but the Broncos are going to be more in the public eye with Russell Wilson in the fold and that'll translate to more wins, surely, than the seven Fangio's squad mustered in 2021. 

Williams is glad that he no longer has to compete against Wilson in the NFC West and seems to understand innately what having him under center means for the Broncos. 

“It’s great to have him as a teammate," Williams said of Wilson. "I’ve been competing against him in the NFC West for a long time. Just having him on our team should be great.”

Don't be surprised to see Surtain take a quantum leap forward in Year 2. With the trusty veteran Williams keeping things locked down inside, Surtain will be freed up to be the predator he is on the boundary. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

New Broncos' CB K'Waun Williams Shares Strong First Impression of Patrick Surtain II

By Chad Jensen16 seconds ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Breaking Down Broncos' 90-Man Roster Post-Draft

By Bob Morris4 hours ago
USATSI_16699521
News

Jerry Jeudy: New Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'Great Guy to Be Around'

By Zack Kelberman23 hours ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Jerry Jeudy Opens Up on How Russell Wilson Will Impact his Career

By Chad JensenMay 8, 2022
Rob Walton
News

Report: Broncos Ownership Front-Runner Rob Walton Plans to Build New Stadium

By Keith CummingsMay 8, 2022
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) looks in over the line at Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the first quarter of the Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl.
News

Nik Bonitto Dishes on What Made him a Top Edge Rusher in 2022 Draft

By Chad JensenMay 7, 2022
Russell Wilson California Workouts Paying Off
News

Broncos to Log Over 27,000 Travel Miles for 2022 Season

By Zack KelbermanMay 7, 2022
Nik Bonitto, Greg Dulcich
News

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. Grades Broncos' 2022 Draft Haul

By Nick KendellMay 7, 2022
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons after making a catch during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
News

Chad Johnson Predicts 1,500-Yard, 10-TD Season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

By Zack KelbermanMay 7, 2022