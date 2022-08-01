Report: Broncos CB K'Waun Williams Avoids Serious Knee Injury After MRI

The Denver Broncos no doubt were holding their collective breath when starting slot cornerback K'Waun Williams exited Saturday's training camp practice with an apparent knee injury suffered in coverage against rookie wide receiver Montrell Washington.

“Yeah, I saw that," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. "The touchdown after they intercepted touchdown. That was an exciting two plays. Great response by both of them, but we’re evaluating him inside. We are going to take a look at him and see what’s up.”

Fortunately, the team since has exhaled.

9News' Mike Klis reported Saturday evening that Williams underwent an MRI which showed no structural damage to his knee — the same knee he hurt in 2020. "He’s sore and will miss a few days," Klis confirmed.

Entering his age-31 campaign, Williams spent the last half-decade in San Francisco, tallying 174 solo tackles, 17 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles, and four interceptions across 65 appearances, including 36 starts. The former Browns undrafted free agent, notably, is yet to complete a full NFL regular season, having played 91 of a possible 113 games.

Although rife with medical red flags, Williams is an effective cover man when active, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 54 CB among 116 qualifiers in 2021. Denver signed him to a two-year, $5.2 million contract in March, of which less than half ($2.5 million) is guaranteed.

A healthy Williams is locked into primary nickel duties under new coordinator Ejiro Evero, complementing boundary corners Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby. His absence, however brief, should gift additional camp reps to returning veteran Essang Bassey and rookie UDFA Ja'Quan McMillian, both of whom are fighting for spots on the backend of the Broncos roster.

