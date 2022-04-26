Skip to main content

Two Free-Agents Broncos Could Re-Sign Post-Draft: Melvin Gordon & Alexander Johnson

Don't be surprised to see these two former Broncos back in Denver, depending on how the draft falls.

Denver Broncos GM George Paton has earned a reputation of leaving no stone unturned when it comes to adding talent to the roster. Pulling off the complex trade that landed quarterback Russell Wilson under the veil of secrecy is evidence that Paton gets things done. 

The up-before-dawn, process-oriented GM is working closely with his scouting department and coaching staff to scour through the draft options to land the best talent available. Along with working the phones to discuss with his peers across the league options for maneuvering in the draft, Paton is likely also game-planning scenarios to address filling remaining holes through free agency. 

The Broncos still have a few available free agents from last year’s roster, two of whom could potentially be brought back to bolster the roster, depending on how the draft unfolds. Let's dive in. 

Melvin Gordon | RB

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium.

Gordon and Javonte Williams were the best part of Denver's struggling offense last year. When called upon, both talented running backs entered the game with fresh legs and took advantage. 

As the RB1, Gordon rushed for 903 yards and eight touchdowns. While he had doubled the number of touchdowns than Williams, the rookie’s running style flashed something special. 

Williams' bulldozer attributes conjured up memories of former Houston Oilers Hall-of-Famer Earl Campbell as he trucked would-be tacklers. Although, he was productive during his stint with the Broncos, Gordon remains available, but his offseason has been turbulent. 

Recently, Gordon was in discussions with the Baltimore Ravens, but it appears talks fizzled. Complicating potential matters, he terminated affairs with his agents and hired new representation.

If Paton can’t find a back that complements Williams' gifts in the draft, under the right conditions, getting Gordon back into the fold would be the right move. Gordon would have to be comfortable sharing the workload as RB2 and be pragmatic about his market value during contract negations.

Alexander Johnson | ILB

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is tied up by Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson (45) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Johnson and Josey Jewell opened last season as the Broncos' starting inside linebackers and began the season as key contributors to the defense. Unfortunately, the pair missed most of the season due to suffering the exact same injury (pectoral tear). 

The Broncos organization made the decision to re-sign Jewell, leaving Johnson to languish in free agency. The choice to select one player versus the other is likely to due to their respective roles in helping contain the potent passing attack of Denver's AFC West opponents. 

Jewell earned a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 84.6 versus Johnson’s 63.2. The Broncos are clearly concentrating on adding personnel that will aid in bolstering the defense against the aerial threat of division quarterbacks.

Although not as strong in the passing game, Johnson brings greater value as a run defender. His PFF run defense grade was 90.3 while Jewell rated 57.6. It's a trade-off. 

Re-signing Alexander would give new Broncos' defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero greater flexibility in inserting the most capable linebacker based on opposing offensive schemes. Locking down Johnson on a team-friendly deal would boost the team’s depth and ability to flex defensive strategy.

