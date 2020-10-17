Melvin Gordon went from flying high on the heels of his first 100-yard rushing game as a Denver Bronco in Week 4, to getting cited for DUI this past Tuesday, to being sent home from practice on Friday with a non-COVID illness.

We learned on Saturday morning what that illness is. Gordon has strep throat according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis. Definitely not COVID-19 but still a nasty, virulent bug that the Broncos don't want to spread throughout the locker room.

According to Klis, the Broncos have made the decision to keep Gordon home. He will not travel with the team to New England and will miss Week 6's road tilt at the Patriots.

"RB Melvin Gordon will not travel with Broncos to New England because of illness, per source. Unfortunate but smart move by team during the COVID-19 pandemic," Klis tweeted Saturday morning.

It's highly conspicuous that this strep throat illness, and subsequent decision for Gordon to miss Week 6's action, came in the same week that he was cited for driving while under the influence. That doesn't eliminate the possibility of it being a coincidence but I'm not usually a big believer in the 'C' word.

After all, Gordon will count for $7 million on the Broncos' 2020 salary cap and knowing that a three-game league-mandated suspension is coming down the pike later this season, why would the team want to increase the number of games the pricey running back would miss? I don't see the incentive but then again, the roster decisions of the John Elway/Vic Fangio GM/Head Coach regime aren't always going to make sense from the outside looking in.

For now, all we can do is take the Broncos at their word. Gordon has strep throat. With the NFL stripping the Broncos of a true bye week, strep throat is not a virus the team wants to trifle with.

Meanwhile, the return of Phillip Lindsay to the lineup comes at an opportune time. Royce Freeman will serve as the No. 2 running back while the Broncos are likely to elevate Jeremy Cox from the practice squad on gameday, giving the team three true ball-carriers.

