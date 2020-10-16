Melvin Gordon Returns to Broncos Practice on Thursday

The Denver Broncos were surprised and disappointed to learn that sixth-year running back Melvin Gordon had been cited for driving under the influence on Tuesday night. It was the final of three days head coach Vic Fangio had given the team off in lieu of having their Week 8 bye taken away.

While the team gathered information on Gordon's run-in with the law, Fangio felt it best for the veteran back to sit out Wednesday's practice. On Thursday, however, Gordon returned to the practice field.

“We did let him practice today," Fangio said on Thursday. "Obviously, it’s a matter that’s going to be punished pretty strongly from the league standpoint. We’re working through—from our standpoint—if we are going to do much more than what the league will do."

Based on the new CBA that was codified this past March, the NFL actually cracked down harder on first-time DUI offenders, increasing the punishment from two games to a three-game suspension. Last year, safety Kareem Jackson was arrested for DUI and served a two-game suspension to close the season.

Gordon could miss three games, which could even jeopardize his guaranteed base salary for 2021.

"What the league will do will be pretty substantial because that’s something that is negotiated in the CBA," Fangio said. "We’ll make a decision as it relates to us by game time.”

In other words, far be it from the Broncos to not take Gordon's DUI seriously but the NFL is going to hand down a harsh punishment and until the proverbial ax falls, Denver isn't about to waste money by sitting him down. Gordon carries a $7 million cap number in 2020 — all but $1M of which consists of a signing bonus and roster bonus.

He has a $4.5M guaranteed base salary next year. If he loses that guaranteed portion of his deal, the $4.5M figure remains. The Broncos wouldn't have to pay him, though, and could cut bait following this season pain-free, if what Nick Korte surmises comes to fruition.

Right now, as disappointed as the Broncos are in Gordon's monumental faux pas, they've got bigger fish to fry as a team. Sitting at 1-3, the Broncos haven't stepped onto the field of battle since October 1 and draw the New England Patriots on the road this week.

With Phillip Lindsay fully healthy, the Broncos finally get the chance to deploy their two-headed Pro Bowl rushing attack. The Lindsay-Gordon one-two punch will be thrown in combination at Foxborough.

Even with Drew Lock expected to return to the lineup, if Denver is going to beat New England, it'll take a Pro Bowl-level contribution from these two running backs. Gordon now has much to account for and make up for.

If he slides or goes into a shell, Lindsay will step into the vacuum and such a development, considering the impending suspension that Gordon will have to serve at some point later this season, wouldn't bode well for his post-2020 career in Denver. Gordon still has the chance to make his debut season as a Bronco a meaningful one.

