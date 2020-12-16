Michael Ojemudia Opens Up on Fangio's Explanation for Benching the Rookie CB Midseason

Denver Broncos' rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia is a prime example of a player whose confidence is growing on the fly as his role steadily increased. There have been times during his maiden season that Ojemudia could have become unmotivated by the midseason benching he suffered after failing to tackle well against Atlanta in Week 9.

When he went from the starting lineup to literally not seeing a single snap on defense in the matter of a one-game span, the optics implied that Ojemudia had found his way into head coach Vic Fangio’s doghouse. Ojemudia didn't see himself as the fall guy, and instead used the time spent out of the lineup wisely by watching others fill his spot and doubling down on making the necessary adjustments that Fangio had demanded of him.

“When he decided to go with the other lineup,” Ojemudia said on Tuesday. “He just straight up told me that, ‘The other lineup is going to be better for this game. I’m not down on you. I know what kind of player you can be. Just when you get back on the field, show us what you can do.’”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fangio was speaking specifically to the Broncos' Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. He liked the corner combination of Bouye, Bryce Callahan, and Essang Bassey better based on the Raiders' personnel.

Fast forward only a few weeks, and that entire trio of corners are gone. For the year. Fangio has no choice, especially after Duke Dawson and Kevin Toliver suffered season-ending injuries last week in Carolina, to roll with Ojemudia in the starting lineup, along with De'Vante Bausby.

Thus, the door has now swung back open for the rapidly-improving rookie. Regaining Fangio’s trust has been a process contingent on Ojemudia developing into the solid tackler on the boundary that the coach covets, nay, demands.

Having received the message loud and clear following his conversation with Fangio ahead of Week 10, the former Iowa standout dove feet first into improving his tackling fundamentals.

“Just doing the simple things right,” Ojemudia said of his tackling improvements. “Doing the things that you got drafted for, doing things you did good in college. So, just getting back to playing your game, not over-committing to anything, just being good in the basics and the fundamentals.”

Just like any young player making his way in the NFL, navigating the setbacks and pitfalls that come with the territory can make break a player in Year 1. Thankfully, Ojemudia is mature enough to accept constructive criticism from his coaches and accept the challenge.

“Yeah, it was a tough conversation because obviously as a competitor you never want to sit and watch,” the rookie admitted. “During the week my mindset never really changed. I always just kept working—during special teams do the best and just try to make a play any way you can and try to be a sparkplug. My mindset never changed, I always just kept working. It definitely sucked, but it’s just part of the growth process.”

Hard work and level-headed grounding are character traits that are bedded deeply inside the Michigan native, especially considering Ojemudia has a father who has worked 20-plus years building cars for the Ford motor company. The dedication to honing the craft of covering the NFL’s best receivers will be challenged when Buffalo Bills' star wideout Stefon Diggs lines up across from Ojemudia on Saturday.

Facing the strong-armed QB Josh Allen could be the most daunting aspect for Ojemudia this week, but the rookie is instead relishing the opportunity to lock horns with the Bills' unique skill-players.

“It’s definitely a challenge because you know that he has a rocket of an arm, but at the same time, you got to be aggressive for the shorter things because those can turn into big plays, “ Ojemudia insisted. “You’re definitely going to have to be tight on your man, deep or short. I think protecting that bomb is going to be the focus of this week.”

All-in, Ojemudia has appeared in all 13 games this season, starting a whopping eight contests as a rookie. With 40 solo tackles, six pass breakups, and two forced fumbles under his belt, he's proven that he can answer the bell when his coaches call, even as he learns along the way.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.