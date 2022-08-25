Gut Reaction: Hall of Fame Voters Shut Out Deserving Broncos Greats Again

The Denver Broncos were shut out in the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting once again. After the egregious error of not electing Randy Gradishar, as he deserves, the voters saw fit to bypass both Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan.

There should be no qualms with who the voters did decide on advancing for enshrinement. Don Coryell was long overdue and most of the modern offense we know today is thanks to his innovations.

However, it's still a shame that Broncos greats that deserve the honor continue to wait. Frankly, it's a slap in the face after how they bypassed Gradishar for one voter’s single-minded agenda.

Reeves is one of the winningest coaches in history and has been to a whopping nine Super Bowls. He won a championship as a player and as an assistant coach.

If Reeves had won one as a head coach of the Broncos, he likely would have already received his gold jacket. He was a master at building a great coaching staff around him and, as a head coach, went to four Super Bowls, leading two different teams to the big dance.

Reeves is also credited with turning around struggling franchises in the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons appeared in their first Super Bowl under his guidance, which was an incredible feat after three decades of miserable teams. After his recent passing, it would have been an honor if the voters would have decided that the time was right to have his bronze bust in those hallowed halls.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Shanahan is not only a great coach, as his win total attests, but his offensive philosophy is also still woven throughout the NFL today. Many coaches use principles of his offense, and the famous zone blocking scheme he implemented is still a staple for modern NFL offenses. His record, back-to-back Super Bowl victories with the Broncos, and his innovations contributing to the NFL should be enough for his gold jacket.

Furthermore, Shanahan's resume is as good or better than that of Bill Cowher, who was enshrined in the Hall of Fame with the Centennial Class. It's likely due to his coaching of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team the voters fawn over and fast-track any member of that franchise for enshrinement.

Broncos fans can only hope that the voters either have a change of heart or the Pro Football Hall of Fame sees fit to replace some of the “old guard” with voters who have the ability to see past team colors and look for those deserving of being in those hallowed halls of Canton.

Follow Thomas on Twitter @ThomasHallNFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!