Report: Broncos Make Final Decision on QB Coach for 2021

If or when Deshaun Watson lands in Denver, he can expect to be tutored by Mike Shula.

9News insider Mike Klis reported Thursday that Shula is "still" the Broncos' quarterbacks coach and Justin Rascati is "still" the team's offensive assistant. Klis' update came in response to a prior Thursday report from CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, who claimed that Rascati is being promoted to QB coach.

Not so, apparently.

"Rascati was college QB who could move from working with OL coach Munchak to QB coach Shula. Would take Rob Calabrese former offense assistant role," Klis wrote on Twitter.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The son of legendary Dolphins head man Don Shula, Mike coordinated the Carolina Panthers' offense from 2013-17 and the New York Giants' offense from 2018-19, during which time he met current Broncos OC Pat Shurmur. Shula, 55, followed Shurmur to Denver last offseason, replacing 2019 QB coach T.C. McCartney.

Under his guidance, the Broncos finished 26th in the NFL in passing yards per game (215.7) with incumbent signal-caller Drew Lock, who never took the step forward in his development that many anticipated. Lock threw for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions on 57.3% passing (254-of-443) across 13 appearances — a cumulative rating of 75.4.

Despite the team's 5-11 record and fifth consecutive non-playoff season, the Broncos' outgoing brain trust opted to retain Fangio, and Fangio opted to retain the entirety of his staff, including embattled coordinators Shurmur and special teams boss Tom McMahon.

As such, with a new first-year general manager in George Paton, the tentative belief is that Lock will remain entrenched atop the depth chart for 2021, likely pushed by an upgraded veteran backup.

"The best way is for George to go and evaluate him himself and not have myself, [Offensive Coordinator] Pat [Shurmur] or [Quarterbacks Coach] Mike [Shula] influence his thinking," Fangio said during Paton's introductory press conference on Jan. 19. "Let him take a sterile and unbiased look at it. We can come back together, and he can express his views based on what he's seen. We can answer some questions for him. He might be wondering what he was being told in this situation or that situation and maybe clear up a question or two that he might have. It's best for him to form his own opinion without the influence of me or the other coaches."

According to Klis, Denver will seek an outside replacement for now-former offensive assistant Rob Calabrese, who was hired as the new QB coach of the New York Jets.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle