Report: Broncos Make Final Decision on QB Coach for 2021

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Report: Mike Shula to Remain Broncos' QB Coach in 2021

Mixed reports surface.
Author:
Publish date:

If or when Deshaun Watson lands in Denver, he can expect to be tutored by Mike Shula.

9News insider Mike Klis reported Thursday that Shula is "still" the Broncos' quarterbacks coach and Justin Rascati is "still" the team's offensive assistant. Klis' update came in response to a prior Thursday report from CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, who claimed that Rascati is being promoted to QB coach.

Not so, apparently.

"Rascati was college QB who could move from working with OL coach Munchak to QB coach Shula. Would take Rob Calabrese former offense assistant role," Klis wrote on Twitter.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The son of legendary Dolphins head man Don Shula, Mike coordinated the Carolina Panthers' offense from 2013-17 and the New York Giants' offense from 2018-19, during which time he met current Broncos OC Pat Shurmur. Shula, 55, followed Shurmur to Denver last offseason, replacing 2019 QB coach T.C. McCartney.

Under his guidance, the Broncos finished 26th in the NFL in passing yards per game (215.7) with incumbent signal-caller Drew Lock, who never took the step forward in his development that many anticipated. Lock threw for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions on 57.3% passing (254-of-443) across 13 appearances — a cumulative rating of 75.4.

Despite the team's 5-11 record and fifth consecutive non-playoff season, the Broncos' outgoing brain trust opted to retain Fangio, and Fangio opted to retain the entirety of his staff, including embattled coordinators Shurmur and special teams boss Tom McMahon.

As such, with a new first-year general manager in George Paton, the tentative belief is that Lock will remain entrenched atop the depth chart for 2021, likely pushed by an upgraded veteran backup.

"The best way is for George to go and evaluate him himself and not have myself, [Offensive Coordinator] Pat [Shurmur] or [Quarterbacks Coach] Mike [Shula] influence his thinking," Fangio said during Paton's introductory press conference on Jan. 19. "Let him take a sterile and unbiased look at it. We can come back together, and he can express his views based on what he's seen. We can answer some questions for him. He might be wondering what he was being told in this situation or that situation and maybe clear up a question or two that he might have. It's best for him to form his own opinion without the influence of me or the other coaches."

According to Klis, Denver will seek an outside replacement for now-former offensive assistant Rob Calabrese, who was hired as the new QB coach of the New York Jets.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Mike Shula with quarterback Drew Lock (3) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Report: Broncos Make Final Decision on QB Coach for 2021

Deshaun Watson
News

3 Reasons Deshaun Watson Will Cost Broncos Way More Than Fans Think

Justin Fields, Penei Sewell, Trey Lance
News

Broncos Pass on 3 Blue-Chippers at Pick 9 in Lance Zierlein's First 2021 Mock Draft

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Jerry Jeudy Delivers New Broncos Recruiting Pitch to Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) sets up to throw during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium.
News

Hall-of-Famer Champ Bailey: Deshaun Watson Could 'Change Trajectory' of Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
News

Broncos Announce Hiring of New Offensive Coach

North Texas WR Jaelon Darden.
Draft

Broncos' Draft Sleeper: North Texas WR Jaelon Darden

Drew Lock, Deshaun Watson, Zach Wilson
News

Broncos' Top QB Options in 2021 Ranked: Trade, Free Agency & Draft

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) prior to the snap during the \2g\ against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Draft

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Edge Rushers to Avoid