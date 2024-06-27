MMQB Voices Big Concern Over Broncos' 2024 Offense
The national media perspective remains very down on the Denver Broncos' 2024 outlook. From five-win predictions to all manner of poor draft grades and negative analysis about the "talentless" roster, nobody nationally believes Sean Payton's squad is going anywhere this season.
In his latest mailbag covering "darkhorse" Super Bowl contenders (of which, the Broncos weren't mentioned), The MMQB's Albert Breer explained why he's not seeing anything good on Denver's immediate horizon.
"I think it’s just a matter of where the team is right now. Neither the offensive line nor the defensive line is great. The offense lacks any overwhelming threat on the outside (though Courtland Sutton is a good player). And the defense does have a chance to be decent, particularly on the back end, but is losing its captain in Justin Simmons
"Overall, there are just a lot of questions, before you even get to asking who’s playing QB. If you have something you see that the Denver Broncos will be able to hang their hat on, let me know. Because right now, I’m not sure I see it," Breer wrote.
Let's analyze. While I'd agree with Breer's assessment that the Broncos' O-line isn't great, it's also far from being poor. The unit stayed healthy for nearly the whole 2023 season, before right tackle Mike McGlinchey missed the final game.
Four of those five O-line starters are returning this season, with a competition shaping up at center after Lloyd Cushenberry III's free-agent defection. The second-year Alex Forsyth is the leader in the clubhouse to win the center gig, but he'll have to vanquish the third-year Luke Wattenberg and veteran newcomer Sam Mustipher.
For a tackle duo, the Broncos could do far worse than Garett Bolles and McGlinchey. Both are solid and above-average players at their respective positions, and McGlinchey is entering his second year as a Bronco.
At guard, the Broncos have the big-dollar Ben Powers on the left and Quinn Meinerz on the right, the latter of whom was named a Pro Bowl alternate after he was snubbed from the NFL's All-Star game. Meinerz also earned All-Pro votes, though not enough to land a spot.
That's not a bad offensive line. Does it have question marks? You bet. But it's a far cry from the poor perception the unit receives both locally and nationally.
The Broncos' defensive line is another story, but the team gave the unit the priority focus it needed this offseason. Joining incumbent starters Zach Allen and D.J. Jones are John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach, which upgrades the unit significantly over last year's role players Jonathan Harris and Mike Purcell.
Time will tell whether the Broncos' D-line really gels and becomes a force to be reckoned with. It was bad last year, as the team's 30th-ranked rushing defense attests.
I'm not sure I'd agree with Breer's premise that the Broncos have nothing to "hang their hat on." They do have such a peg and his name is Bo Nix.
Yeah, the Broncos have yet to officially christen him the starter, but that's only a short matter of time, as Payton not only hand-picked him in the first round, but has gushed about his rookie quarterback at every opportunity, excitedly proclaiming that he's been "what we saw on tape."
Nix will be the guy on which everything in Denver hinges. He's the straw that'll stir the drink. He's the peg that hangs the hat.
Payton knows this, so the sooner the Broncos do away with this business of an "open competition" at quarterback, as if anyone expects the venerated offensive coach to pin the team's 2024 hopes and dreams on the career journeyman Jarrett Stidham — he of the whopping four career starts.
Nix needs the reps in order to navigate the trial-and-error pitfalls that every rookie quarterback must. The sooner he's exposed to the refiner's fire, the sooner the NFL crucible can shape him into the sharp tool that Payton envisions and needs to operate his offense.
And it's not as if Nix will be bereft of weapons. Sutton skipped the voluntary portion of Denver's offseason training program, but Payton has dismissed the notion that his WR1 won't be part of the game-plan this season. Sutton wants a few extra bucks on his contract, and when training camp gets a little closer, the Broncos will come to the negotiating table and oblige him.
Beyond Sutton, Nix will have veterans like Tim Patrick and Josh Reynolds, as well as Marvin Mims Jr., who's looking to build on an impressive All-Pro/Pro Bowl rookie season as a returner. There are your top four receivers.
Throw in Nix's No. 1 target at Oregon — Troy Franklin — as well as incumbents like Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Brandon Johnson, and Jalen Virgil, as well as rookie seventh-rounder Vele Devaughn, and the Broncos have plenty of upside at wide receiver, even if they lack the type of wideout that defenses fear. At this very moment, anyway. That could change, and quickly, especially if Nix develops the way Denver expects.
At tight end, Greg Dulcich is expected to finally return to health. There's Payton's new-fangled version of Jimmy Graham, and if the injury bug ruins that plan, Lucas Krull is quietly waiting in the wings to check almost all of the same boxes.
The Broncos have a log-jam of talent at running back, with a nice mix of veteran and young talent in the stable. Javonte Williams headlines the group, entering a contract year, with Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie as the veteran depth.
Throw in rookie fifth-rounder Audric Estimé and Blake Watson, a coveted priority free agent signed after the draft, and the room has an intriguing blend of talent that'll make the final decision points exceedingly difficult on Payton and company when it comes to roster and practice squad construction.
This offense has a play-caller — one of the best to ever do it. What it has lacked since Payton arrived was the ideal triggerman to be an extension of the coach on the field.
Enter Nix.
Again, the sooner Nix gets on the field, the better it'll be for Payton, the offense, and the Broncos' ultimate destiny. How much that all coalesces in 2024 will determine whether the Broncos exceed the five-win expectations of the national media.
Payton's vibe all offseason has been one of... almost relief. As if some big weight has been lifted off his shoulders. The albatross that was Russell Wilson's contract could be that weight.
Now, when Payton stands at the podium, he's got a look of mirth on his face like the cat who ate the canary. Like he knows something nobody else does. Internally, it seems to be manifesting into a quiet confidence around Broncos HQ.
Payton's confidence, in this writer's opinion, stems from the Nix pick. Payton finally has his guy, his version of Drew Brees — an experienced quarterback who processes quickly, gets rid of the ball fast, and throws with accuracy.
The NFL is sleeping on the Broncos. Nobody expects them to do anything this year. And that's exactly what Payton wants. He can't wait to wake 'em all up.
