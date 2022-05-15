Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett is a positive energy type of guy. One of the biggest benefits of hiring the unproven 42-year-old has been how Hackett has plugged the entire organization back into the power source with immediate effect.

Throw in GM George Paton’s spectacular trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, and it’s pretty obvious why there are so many smiles at Dove Valley. On the flip side, managing a large number of young athletes is going to serve up an awkward curveball that has to be dealt with. Perhaps that's where Hackett's optimistic energy can really take hold.

This past week, Denver's 2020 first-round pick Jerry Jeudy was arrested after a domestic incident with the mother of his child. Double trouble is imminent for the former Alabama standout, with a future court appearance only adding to the uncomfortable bed he was provided for the night.

Far from being panicked, Hackett was relaxed and forthcoming when the media broached the Jeudy subject during Friday's press conference. Hackett provided assurance that he would help the talented young wideout learn from the incident.

“I had an opportunity to talk with Jerry, and we’re going to move forward from this,” Hackett said. “We’re going to learn from it as a team. That’s what it’s all about. There’s adversity, and it’s how we respond from that adversity. So I think that’s so important. Things happen, and we just have to learn from them.”

Such a balanced and steady outlook is a good sign that Hackett is well equipped to deal with crisis management when it inevitably comes calling. It’s a good bet that Jeudy won’t win too much sympathy for his actions within Broncos Country, but his head coach is stressing that the Broncos are fully on-board with helping Jeudy grow in the long term.

The timing of Jeudy’s arrest is certainly not ideal, but with the rookies currently in the building for their first practice sessions as a pro, it provides a perfect window of opportunity for Hackett to remind his young charges that a support system is available to them as they grow as professionals.

“I think we have—the things that we say normally—just the people we want everybody to reach out to,” Hackett explained. “The key is, ‘Hey, we’re all in this together as a team. And as a team, we have to have all the right resources.’ So everybody is comfortable with those. We’re just looking at everything that happened and making sure we all learn from it and see how we can move forward.”

Keeping the Broncos' train on the tracks requires the ability to not overreact and knee-jerk before the full context of the incident has emerged, but be under no illusions: Hackett is fully aware that if he has to discipline his young receiver, it will be done within the framework of the team.

“We’ll look into all that stuff and make sure we do the right stuff,” Hackett said. “We’re here to support him and move on from this and get ready to get better on Monday.”

