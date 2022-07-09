Broncos Country has mercifully been spared from the agonizing drama of yet another tiresome quarterback competition this offseason. Even so, it would seem there is a demand for controversy and some critics have conjured up another angle through which to vent their collective spleens.

The critical focus has been to take aim at the wisdom of new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson setting off on an extensive globetrotting mission this summer. The narrative being that Wilson's frequent flyer routine might distract him away from football.

Undoubtedly, Wilson has been racking up the air miles. Wilson's fame, combined with his uber-famous wife Ciara, seems to beckon invitations to star-studded events.

During the summer months, the Wilsons have been spotted at the Formula 1 race in Monaco, then Wimbledon, and even an Ed Sheeran concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The husband-and-wife duo topped it all off by hanging out with none other than George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson, the latter of whom just happens to be a major player in the Walton/Penner deal to purchase the Broncos from the Bowlen Family Trust.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged that he'd considered that Wilson might have some difficulties spinning all these plates, but he quickly vanquished such concerns.

“It’s funny. When it first started, you’re like, ‘Woah, are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’” Hackett explained. “But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football.”

Seeing Wilson in the flesh, out on the grid-iron, tends to make people believers of the nine-time Pro Bowler. Hackett has been no different, and Wilson's unflinching commitment to keeping football first on his priorities list has really impressed the head coach. Budgeting his time has become an art for Wilson, and Hackett has been more than willing to involve himself and keep the lines of communication open and busy.

“It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working,” Hackett said of Wilson. “If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate. Everyone is professional and everyone does things differently. Some people are here, and they may not want to work as hard as he does when he’s leaving. Everyone is different and he does a fantastic job of learning everything.”

Over time, veteran players often lose the motivation to give the game the countless hours of preparation it requires. Wilson calls it "the process," but it's pretty self-evident that he doesn't remotely fall into that category.

There is indeed every chance that Broncos training camp will provide even more compelling proof that Wilson is fully invested in returning this team to the winning circle — no matter what the critics say.

