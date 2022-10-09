Hackett Explains How Broncos Situation Differs from Green Bay

Exactly how the Denver Broncos attempt to dig themselves out of their current 2-3 hole is the question on everyone's mind right now. Broncos Country has been scratching its head for obvious reasons, and the news that quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a tear in his shoulder explains some, but certainly not all, of his repeated misfires.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been at pains to reinforce that the coaching staff's mission this coming week will be to get things fixed. While that will come as no shock to anyone who has suffered through the first five games, there remains a very real danger of over-engineering the situation.

The Broncos excavating themselves even deeper into the mire could easily happen, especially if more layers of complexity are layered into the offense to fix it. An alternative option might be to strip the whole system back, therefore allowing Wilson and his receivers to build some chemistry by making more backyard-type plays.

Hackett admitted on Friday that it's a road he's not averse to traveling down. That being said, it would still require dedication just to peel back the exterior hard shell they have already constructed.

“Without a doubt. We want to make it so the guys are playing,” Hackett said Friday. “The thing we say here is: Hear the call. Know the call. Do your job. We want to be sure that they’re doing that at a high level, and right now, it’s not. It starts with me. It starts with me as the play caller, as the one that’s in there deciding on a lot of the plays and then it goes to the coaches and then to the players.”

Hackett's inexperience as a head coach is revealing itself through almost every phase of the Broncos' ongoing problems. Growing into his role was always going to offer up bumps in the road at times, but the hope was that his experience as Green Bay's offensive coordinator would avail him.

Hackett certainly can refer to his past experiences to help him navigate the path ahead, but he admitted that it’s not as easy to copy and paste things because the situation is so different.

“I think there’s solace in the fact that going to Green Bay, it was someone who had been in a system for a long time and the system was changing. At that time, at least all those guys had all played together,” Hackett said. “I think this is even more of a unique situation because it is a new offense and Russell comes from a different place. He hasn’t played with any of these guys [before]. So there’s a part of that rhythm, a part of that trust in everybody—whether that be the coaches, whether that be the players—across the board—the guys in the huddle.”

All told, it takes perhaps even more guts and foresight to tear down the walls in the hope a new design will finally bear fruit. But after all, it’s often said that ‘necessity is the mother of all invention.'

Something's got to change.

