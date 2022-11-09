Broncos HC Sends Message to Titans RB Derrick Henry

Opposing game plans in the NFL are so shrouded in mystery that it takes advanced detective work to navigate through the smoke and mirrors. That might not be the case with how the Tennessee Titans come at you, however, with the big, mean, tackle-breaking running back Derrick Henry sure to be served up as the tip of the spear.

While the method of the Titans' bruising attack contains no secret dossier, it doesn't make it any easier to stop Henry and the old-fashioned downhill ground game. Therefore, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is expecting a barrage of heavy artillery this Sunday in Nashville, but as he admitted on Monday, ducking the heavy blows will not be easy.

“Derrick Henry is a special back in this league," Hackett said. "He has been for a while now. That stiff arm everybody talks about—it’s real. He times it up perfect. He’s got great vision. He’s able to run, break tackles. He’s niftier than you would think with as big as he is. He’s a guy that we’re going to have to be great at stopping. It’s going to be a great challenge for our defense."

The Broncos have had some success when they've locked horns with Henry in the past. Previously, the Broncos have held the Titans' superstar runner to an average of just 62 yards per game and zero touchdowns rolling into this weekend’s contest.

The truth is, that probably doesn't amount to a hill of beans presently, as the Broncos' recent issues defending the run are something Hackett felt the team needed to immediately address during the bye.

“We’ve had some hiccups here and there in the run game," Hackett said. "I know the guys are evaluating that and they’re going to correct that. They’re going to run the ball. That’s what they do, and they do it with a very good football player back there. The line is playing really well. Derrick is special. You really can’t stop him. You have to try to contain him as much as you possibly can.”

The simple equation for Ejiro Evero's defense is to slow up the Titans' running game, and that means tacking extremely well while remaining super disciplined. There is a possibility that Tennessee rookie quarterback Malik Willis might start for the injured Ryan Tannehill, so taking their chances defending the pass looks a better percentage call for the Broncos.

Hackett is realistic enough to know that stopping Henry remains a mammoth task, but holding up at the point of attack gives Denver a fighting chance. Just getting back to .500 and breathing some life back into the Broncos' season is going to be a slow grind.

The Broncos have no option but to deal with the game’s biggest and best powerhouse running back before they can even get on a tangible winning streak.

