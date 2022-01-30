4 Players Hurt by Broncos Hiring Nathaniel Hackett as HC

In the span of a year, the Denver Broncos have changed their coaching staff, general manager, and soon, ownership. Unfortunately, all those changes don't bode well for multiple players on the roster.

One reason could be that the new scheme isn't the best fit for the player. On the other hand, it could be because the changes mean those behind drafting the player are no longer involved with the team.

Whatever the reason, these four players on offense should be on notice. During his opening press conference, new head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed his offensive scheme would be outside-zone with vertical shots downfield, mixing in other things like West Coast dropbacks.

Drew Lock | QB

A new coaching staff and a general manager who felt he owed it to John Elway to give Lock a chance in 2021, doesn't bode well for the player. People can argue that Lock didn't get enough opportunities, but he didn't make the most of the chances he did get, and in the NFL, you can't let those moments pass you by.

While Hackett's scheme could benefit Lock, it may be too little too late. Denver seems to be locking in on a veteran quarterback and could be looking at a practically all-new room.

Netane Muti | IOL

Muti is not a fit for the outside-zone rushing attack as he isn't the most agile of movers plus his lack of length was a significant issue when he got to take the field during the 2021 season. He was a project of the old coaching staff, and the new staff may not want to put in as much time as Muti needs.

If the Broncos keep Mike Munchak on staff to coach the O-line, it would be a little bit of good news for Muti.

Tyrie Cleveland | WR

The Broncos have good depth at wide receiver and those behind the drafting of Cleveland are now gone. Unfortunately, while he could compete for being the returner on special teams, things don't look good for him offensively.

Cleveland isn't the most dynamic receiver and doesn't offer anything that Denver doesn't get from other receivers on the roster. His best chance is as a returner and a bottom-of-the-depth chart receiver.

Lloyd Cushenberry III | OC

There is an issue with Cushenberry no matter what scheme was implemented because he's in a weird spot. He doesn't have the best strength for the inside game and isn't the best mover for outside-zone.

While Cushenberry improved in 2021, it was only a marginal bump from his rookie season, and he still was a bottom-10 center in almost every category.

Adding in the new coaching staff and general manager from those who drafted him, and Graham Glasgow returning on a restructured deal, well, Cushenberry has some work cut out for him.

