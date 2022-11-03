After failing week after week to get any traction, the Denver Broncos finally found some footing after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, 21-17. While the Jaguars aren’t a juggernaut, any momentum going into the bye week, which will be followed by the real meat of the Broncos' schedule, helps their morale tremendously.

With a win, Denver managed to move up one spot in NFL.com's power rankings, and while that doesn’t seem like much for a team with a head coach on the hot seat, it can mean a world of difference. Dan Hanzus echoes this sentiment in his latest performance analysis of the Broncos. Let's dive in.

Denver Broncos Rank: 26

“The Broncos are not fixed … far from it. But it’s hard to overstate how important Sunday’s 21-17 win was for a team that feels like it’s been teetering on the edge of the cliff since Week 1. Russell Wilson delivered another deeply inconsistent performance in his return from a hamstring injury, but he deserves credit for the deep strike to KJ Hamler that kick-started an 80-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes. When cornerback K'Waun Williams sealed the game minutes later with a diving interception, you could hear the organizational exhale from London. Under new ownership and at the helm of one of football’s most disappointing teams, Nathaniel Hackett has to be feeling some heat under his seat. This was a desperately needed victory.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos are still, indeed, a fixer-upper. The win may have stopped the free fall, but there is still much concern going forward.

Wilson hasn’t tightened up his accuracy and decision-making, which was evident in his interception thrown to Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell. Penalties also continue to plague the Broncos as they committed 12 for 81 yards. The Broncos seem to be masochistic in how they give up penalty yards, which will be their downfall against more vigorous opponents.

Enough of the detractors — let us get to the positives. Wilson connected with Hamler not once but twice. The more Hackett builds a game plan with Hamler in mind, the more dynamic and unpredictable the offense can be.

Fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy stepped up with six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. He's steadily creating a more prominent role for himself, and if he continues this kind of production, he’ll shake off the 'bust' label.

Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich has been the caffeine boost this tired, uninspired Broncos offense has been looking for. His four receptions for 87 yards were impressive for a third-round rookie.

Only three weeks into his return to the active roster and Dulcich has taken a commanding lead in the tight end room. GM George Paton’s draft resume is validated once again.

Williams and Justin Simmons each snagged a badly-need interception as the Broncos defense continues to dominate weekly. God help the NFL if Denver's offense ever catches up.

While not out of the woods, the Broncos stopped their slide to the NFL doldrums. If Hackett can continue to gain confidence in his play calling and cater to players like Hamler, Jeudy, and Dulcich, he and Wilson can hoist this offense up.

Now astride their bye week, the Broncos will have plenty of time to prepare for the Tennesee Titans, who could be starting rookie quarterback Malik Willis. The climb back to relevance will be steep, and Coach Hackett cannot afford to lose his footing again.

It's time to hit up Cabella's for some rock climbing shoes because there are no harnesses or safeguards on the mountain of relevancy from here on out.

Follow Dylan on Twitter @arx_d

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!