'Premier Player': Broncos Coach Nathaniel Hackett Relishes Randy Gregory Signing

No second-guessing Denver's newly-minted pass-rusher.

Broncos general manager George Paton revealed last month "it was an emotional room" when the team convinced free-agent prize Randy Gregory to spurn Dallas for Denver at the eleventh hour. By "room," Paton simply could have meant rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who, unlike his predecessor, wears his emotions on both shirt sleeves and pant legs.

Ask Hackett and he'll tell you none of Gregory's baggage — not his multiple NFL suspensions, well-documented injury jacket, or recent shoulder surgery — is enough to wane the jubilation over Denver's newly-minted pass-rusher.

“I was very excited about it," Hackett said in March. "I think he’s a premier player, premier pass rusher. [I’m] very excited to see him in a two-point stance as much as possible and come off the ball. He’s a great dude as I’ve gotten to know him. I’m really just excited about the man himself.”

The Broncos coughed up $14 million annually and $28 million guaranteed for Gregory, banking on the 30-year-old to reach his ceiling despite missing 26 games across the past three seasons, including the entire 2019 campaign. Hoping the former Cowboy's 17 career sacks and seven forced fumbles are but scratches on the surface of his late-blooming potential.

In essence, Paton paid Gregory for what he can do, not what's already done.

And Hackett co-signed.

“Anytime you watch him just come off the edge with that speed and power, you want that. He can get to the quarterback," Hackett said. "This game is about the quarterback playing well, and the quarterback being affected. We wanted a pass rusher. We wanted somebody that’s going to be opposite [OLB Bradley] Chubb and be able to make a difference. That’s what he’s going to do."

Gregory must clear his own benchmarks to provide an adequate return on investment, and a March arthroscopic procedure on his rotator cuff — likely sidelining him until training camp — makes that barometer all the higher.

However, Gregory has in the Mile High City what he long lacked in the Lone Star State: the support of his superiors.

"I’ve gotten to know him like I’m trying to get to know all the guys without them in the building," Hackett said. "He’s been a great guy. I got to meet his wife and his child. I’m so excited to get to know them.”

