Now that the new Walmart-Penner ownership group has finally taken command with a reassuring declaration not to meddle in football operations, the Denver Broncos organization is back on a solid footing once again. The emerging powerbase of GM George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been significantly bolstered.

The ability to communicate and hash out differences, especially when it comes to constructing the team’s roster, becomes the holy grail of front office/head coach dynamics moving forward.

The offseason has allowed Broncos Country to get to know Hackett and how he goes about his business. Although there was a general awareness that Hackett is a players’ coach, the extent to which he so enthusiastically embraces his players may have surprised many.

Inevitably, that makes cutting some of the guys who have worked hard and given maximum effort more difficult. While the unavoidable requirement of cutting players hardens all coaches over time, Hackett was refreshingly open about how much he dislikes breaking the news to the unlucky few.

On Tuesday, the NFL's mandated deadline of trimming the 90-man roster down to 85 saw Hackett make his first roster cuts as a head coach.

“First and foremost, it sucks," Hackett said on Tuesday as Denver waived five players. "These guys have been busting their behinds all the way back—you go to Phase 1. They’re part of our group, they’re part of our family. We appreciate everything that those guys have done. There is a human element, but yes, I will talk with everybody. It’s one of those things. The guys know—I embrace those rough times. I just want to be sure that I always thank them for everything they have done.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

In order to help him through the often brutal process, the open and frank discourse he enjoys with Paton proved massively important.

“Our communication is fantastic," Hackett said of Paton. "It’s a hard time, regardless. Anytime you make any cut, you’re always making hard decisions because the guys have really done a great job—everybody. I think I’m very lucky to have a guy like George that you can communicate with, you can talk with. If you have a disagreement, you can work it out and try to figure out what’s best for the team in the long run."

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!