Nathaniel Hackett's time as head coach of the Denver Broncos has been beleaguered.

Embattled.

From the moment Hackett failed to come out on top in Russell Wilson's revenge game at the Seattle Seahawks, the narrative has been turned against him.

It doesn't help that Hackett has presided over a shocking regression of Wilson that none saw coming, or that the Broncos lost five of their first seven games, or that they're the lowest-scoring offense in the league, or the most penalized.

In other words, much of the blowback Hackett has tried to evade has been of his own doing. However, the Broncos' offense, with Wilson back in the lineup, showed some encouraging signs of improvement in the team's 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Hackett got Denver its first-ever regular-season win in Europe and snapped a four-game losing streak. Wilson, though still imperfect, played at his highest level thus far, and he did it on a bum hamstring.

“He’s been very beat up,” Hackett told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “And he hasn’t b-----d, he hasn’t complained, he kept grinding and he was a war daddy today. Obviously, we know he’s got the hamstring, he was just like, ‘F--- it. I’m doing it.’ And I give him so much credit, his perseverance to be able to say, ‘F--- it’ and still do what he has to do to take off and get us a first down in that spot was huge.”

A "war daddy." That's a new one to me. But I like it.

As much as I can sympathize with Hackett's plight early on, it will rankle some fans to see him make excuses about what he calls an inordinate number of obstacles the Broncos have had to overcome since the season started.

“The amount of adversity that we’ve faced, I don’t care what anybody says, it’s more than anybody,” Hackett told Breer. “Through injuries, through schedules, and that doesn’t even count the games. So I think just seeing everybody battle through it, the defense playing at a high level, they’ve all played together for a long time. We’ve got an offense that hasn’t played well, but they haven’t played together a lot. They haven’t played as a group, so you gotta learn those ins and outs.

“And I gotta learn how to call plays for Russ, I gotta learn how to call plays for all the players. And we’ve been in the spotlight, all those things. And listen, we’ve got so much more that we have to do, so much more we have to correct. And there’s so much more room for being better.”

Listen, the Broncos asked for the five primetime games the NFL awarded the team this year. It's unfortunate that the league crammed four of them into the first seven games, but that's the way the cookie crumbled.

Don't complain about the, as Broncos GM George Paton called it, "scrutiny," when your organization invited it. Whether it's objectively unprecedented or not, the Broncos wanted this limelight back.

It's on the organization for not being prepared for it. No excuses.

It's true that the Broncos have more salary-cap dollars on injured reserve than any team in the NFL, but the injury bug is an obstacle every team has to overcome, to a lesser or greater degree, each game. The Broncos have seemingly been unfairly bitten, but don't cry about it.

The truth is, as much as those personnel losses have hurt the Broncos, the one thing that could elevate this team above them is the head coach/quarterback component. And Hackett and Wilson have failed miserably to meet expectations.

Beating the Jaguars was a good step in the right direction, but it was a 2-5 opponent, and the Broncos are already through the easiest stretch of their 2022 schedule. Hackett gets the bye to figure out how to duplicate more of what worked in London down the stretch. Still, barring an epic, legendary turnaround from Wilson at quarterback, it's going to be nearly impossible for the Broncos to dig themselves out of the five-loss hole they put themselves in to start this season.

But I'm an optimist. I want to believe. But it'll take more than one victory over a sub-.500 opponent to fully convince me that Hackett and Wilson have the mettle, the presence of mind, and the wherewithal to be the exception to the rule.

