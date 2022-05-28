Nathaniel Hackett Singles Out Broncos TE Eric Saubert for Praise

Skip to main content

Hackett 'Excited' About Integrating TE Eric Saubert Into Broncos Offense

Saubert was re-signed on May 4.

Although he was re-signed deep into the offseason — inking a one-year contract on May 4, after nearly two months in unrestricted free agency — Eric Saubert raises the overall floor of the Denver Broncos' clear-as-mud tight end room, if only with his experience.

And, say what you will about his ceiling, the sixth-year veteran is a veritable weapon in the eyes of new Broncos head coach/offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett, who can't have enough.

“I’ll tell you—he’s done a great job after being able to be integrated in a little bit late," Hackett said following Monday's Organized Team activity practice. "His ability to block, and he runs really well. Watching him get down the field and catching the ball, he’s definitely somebody we’re excited to have here.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The ability to block is Saubert's calling card, the reason he was targeted by the previous coaching staff and brought back by the current brass. Unsurprisingly, he finished the 2021 campaign with Pro Football Focus' fifth-highest run- and pass-blocking grades among 70 qualifers. The Drake product logged 290 offensive snaps, snagging eight passes for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Denver has overhauled the position since that point, trading ex-starter Noah Fant to Seattle while signing Eric Tomlinson and drafting Greg Dulcich. Meaning Saubert and third-year pro Albert Okwuegbunam are the club's longest-tenured TEs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“They’re really cool dudes," Dulcich said during rookie minicamp. "They reached out which was really awesome of them. I’m excited to get the chance to learn a lot from them and work with them.”

There's utility in a player like Saubert, who again projects to make the Broncos' 53-man roster — perhaps over Tomlinson, a fellow blocking specialist — as, essentially, a sixth offensive lineman. The difference being, this lineman can catch, too.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos tight end Eric Saubert (82) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Singles Out Broncos TE Eric Saubert for Praise

By Zack Kelberman4 minutes ago
Jonathan Harris
News

Broncos Player Profile: Jonathan Harris #92 | IDL

By Erick Trickel4 minutes ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson Pushes Back at Critics: 'Everything Starts from the Pocket'

By Chad Jensen17 hours ago
Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams
News

Javonte Williams Speaks Out on Sharing Carries with Melvin Gordon

By Zack Kelberman23 hours ago
Former MSU basketball player Mat Ishbia watches from the sideline during Michigan State's game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
News

Report: Mat & Justin Ishbia Among Final Bidders for Broncos Ownership

By Chad JensenMay 27, 2022
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Patrick Surtain II Drops a Kubiak Mantra in Describing OTAs

By Chad JensenMay 27, 2022
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Dre'Mont Jones #93 | IDL

By Erick TrickelMay 26, 2022
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Javonte Williams Hints at the True Nature of Broncos' New Offense

By Chad JensenMay 26, 2022
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Courtland Sutton Makes Curious Comparison of Broncos' New Offense

By Keith CummingsMay 26, 2022