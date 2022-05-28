Nathaniel Hackett Singles Out Broncos TE Eric Saubert for Praise

Although he was re-signed deep into the offseason — inking a one-year contract on May 4, after nearly two months in unrestricted free agency — Eric Saubert raises the overall floor of the Denver Broncos' clear-as-mud tight end room, if only with his experience.

And, say what you will about his ceiling, the sixth-year veteran is a veritable weapon in the eyes of new Broncos head coach/offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett, who can't have enough.

“I’ll tell you—he’s done a great job after being able to be integrated in a little bit late," Hackett said following Monday's Organized Team activity practice. "His ability to block, and he runs really well. Watching him get down the field and catching the ball, he’s definitely somebody we’re excited to have here.”

The ability to block is Saubert's calling card, the reason he was targeted by the previous coaching staff and brought back by the current brass. Unsurprisingly, he finished the 2021 campaign with Pro Football Focus' fifth-highest run- and pass-blocking grades among 70 qualifers. The Drake product logged 290 offensive snaps, snagging eight passes for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Denver has overhauled the position since that point, trading ex-starter Noah Fant to Seattle while signing Eric Tomlinson and drafting Greg Dulcich. Meaning Saubert and third-year pro Albert Okwuegbunam are the club's longest-tenured TEs.

“They’re really cool dudes," Dulcich said during rookie minicamp. "They reached out which was really awesome of them. I’m excited to get the chance to learn a lot from them and work with them.”

There's utility in a player like Saubert, who again projects to make the Broncos' 53-man roster — perhaps over Tomlinson, a fellow blocking specialist — as, essentially, a sixth offensive lineman. The difference being, this lineman can catch, too.

