Report: NFL Hits Jerry Jeudy with $36K Unsportsmanlike Conduct Fine

Jerry Jeudy's punishment has been meted out.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos wide receiver was fined $36,281 by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred in last week's loss to Kansas City — $23,020 for making contact with a referee, $13,261 for removing his helmet in the field of play.

Jeudy said Thursday he intends to appeal the fine.

Such discipline was expected for Jeudy after the third-year pass-catcher became apoplectic in the second quarter of Denver's Week 14 defeat, irate that the officials seemingly missed defensive interference against him. His animated tirade immediately went viral on social media.

During his post-game press conference, Jeudy conceded that frustration was at the root of the matter but "I have to know how to control my anger and just move on from there."

The Broncos opted not to reprimand Jeudy, with head coach Nathaniel Hackett — ever player-friendly — explaining away his actions.

"It was hard at first because they started doubling him," Hackett said after the 34-28 defeat. "They were trying to take him away, they knew that we wanted to attack with him. I think that was where a lot of that frustration came from. We talked on the sideline because of that frustration but he just kept his head down and kept working."

The incident was a blemish on an otherwise specular showing from Jeudy, who led the club in catches (8) and receiving yards (73) while snagging a career-high three touchdown passes.

