SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Vannett Compares the 'Fearless' Drew Lock to Seahawks' QB Russell Wilson

Luke Patterson

At 27 years old, Nick Vannett is on his third NFL team after being drafted in 2016 by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round. The Denver Broncos signed the former Ohio State Buckeye this past spring to a two-year, $5.7 million deal to bolster their tight end room with veteran experience. 

While the move sparked debate in training camp as to which tight ends would make the roster on an extremely crowded depth chart, Vannett proved his worth in last Sunday’s 32-27 win over the Carolina Panthers, catching four passes for 20 yards and a touchdown. It was his first score since his Seattle days in 2018.

As a Seahawk, Vannett played in 42 games logging 48 receptions for 463 yards and four touchdowns. But in 2019, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers where he'd go on to catch 17 passes for 166 yards in 16 games.

As a Bronco, Vannett has played in 12 games, totaling 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown while averaging 6.8 yards per catch. He’s largely utilized for his blocking capabilities and responsibilities on the special teams unit, something Vannett prides himself in.

“I just want to be a physically imposing player, and obviously, I was brought in here to help out in the run game," he said. "I know my strengths; I know who I am as a tight end and I know that I do that very well.”

After playing with bonafide NFL quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger, the fifth-year Vannett was asked how Drew Lock compares to those future Hall-of-Famers on the heels of the Broncos QB's big four-touchdown game in Carolina.

“That's just the competitor he is and that's the similarity I see with him and Russ. That's the way Russ was," Vannett said of Lock. "Whenever we faced adversity, Russ was the guy that kind of kept everybody together. Even if we were down, he always had this belief that we were going to come back. He's as good as anybody out there. Whenever we got behind in the game, he always put us in positions to succeed. We always ended up with these comeback victories and he just preached it all the time and he just talked about it, and he just spoke it into existence. I see similarities with that with Drew Lock as well.”

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Vannett's remarks acknowledge the up-and-down second season Lock's had in Denver while highlighting the QB's drive to improve. Headed into the matchup against the Panthers, Lock had thrown an interception in seven consecutive games, four of which saw him toss multiple picks.

Last Sunday, the second-year signal-caller completed nearly 78% of his passes for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. His single-game passer rating of 149.5 was the third-best in Broncos’ history behind only Peyton Manning and John Elway.

“Drew's fearless. He wants to be better, he's hungry to be better,” said Vannett. “He's had some growing pains, every quarterback goes to that, but he attacks every week with the mentality that he's going to do what he can—he's going to get better and better. I think we saw it last game. I think it was a 149 QBR rating, or whatever it was, but that doesn't happen by mistake, especially after the games that we've had, it could have easily went downhill.”

After starter Noah Fant was sidelined in Carolina because of an illness in the first quarter, Vannett and teammate Troy Fumagalli sprang into action for Denver’s offense.

“Honestly, I didn't know what was going on until we showed up into the locker room when we got to the stadium,” Vannett said on Tuesday. “We weren't really prepared for that situation at all, most of those plays are for Noah. We obviously understand our role and we practice our role throughout the week, but that's what happens in football."

Fumagalli, who was a Broncos' fifth-round draft pick 2018, caught four receptions for 53 yards, combining with Vannett to more than stop the gap in relief of Fant. 

“It felt so good. It felt like it’s been a while. It was a long drought I had. It just felt good," Vannett said. 

Injuries, or in this case, illness, often creates opportunity for depth players to shine in the NFL. It's just a matter of capitalizing when those moments come, as Vannett did on Sunday. 

“Like I said, it goes back to the opportunity," Vannett said. "If Noah was healthy, I was playing his spot down there and that would have been him doing that. Like I said, it just goes back to opportunity and whenever you get that opportunity, you have to take full advantage of it.”

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mc Dad
Mc Dad

Makes sense. He bounces back from interceptions or bad games pretty well(except that terrible raiders game). It's interesting to watch honestly.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Panthers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsCAR. Missing two starters on the O-line, is this a game the Broncos can win?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

Broncos Insider Hints at New QB for Denver in 2021

Denver could have a new starter next season.

Zack Kelberman

by

CUBuffinTX

Could Broncos Tender Then Trade WR Tim Patrick in 2021? It Makes a Lot of Sense

When it comes to Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick and the X-receiver position, there can be only one.

BobMorris

by

Dodgemydart

Report: Broncos Lose CBs Duke Dawson, Kevin Toliver to Torn ACLs

A cursed secondary.

Zack Kelberman

by

Will2cz

Team Insider Teases 'Major Changes' Coming if Broncos Finish 5-11

Pink slips could be on the way to Dove Valley.

Zack Kelberman

by

Dick Hanky

Lock Shares Perfect Advice from Backup QB Brett Rypien That Helped Beat Panthers

Rypien has a future in coaching.

Zack Kelberman

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

3 Scorching Takeaways From Broncos' 32-27 Win Over Panthers

The Broncos beat the Panthers with an offensive explosion. What did we learn?

Luke Patterson

by

1960broncefan

Broncos' GM John Elway Weighs in on Jerry Jeudy's Public Grievances

Jerry Jeudy created a firestorm in Denver this past week with his social media antics.

Chad Jensen

by

DONKEYSFANINAZ

Drew Lock Climbs Broncos' Record Books With Powerhouse Performance in Carolina

Drew Lock did much to silence his critics in the Broncos' 32-27 win over the Panthers in Week 14, climbing the franchise record books.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

Brock Osweiler Gives Broncos Advice on How Much Time to Give Drew Lock

Brock Osweiler knows a thing or two about the NFL's trial-and-error process for quarterbacks.

Luke Patterson

by

Smythe72